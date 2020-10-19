‘Our city really does care’: Fort Worth restaurants serve a week of specials

Blue cheese-bison meatballs over jalapeno-cheddar grits at Reata. Handout photo

Fort Worth didn’t get to have its food festival this year.

So the restaurants and food trucks involved are offering specials this week, hoping to see old customers and make new friends.

About 40 restaurants, bakeries, breweries and food trucks will offer deals through Sunday as part of Eat. Drink. Cowtown., with many serving the specials they had planned to show off at the spring Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival.

“It’s so awesome that they are not forgetting the restaurants and their employees,” Tinie’s Mexican Cuisine and Taco Heads founder Sarah Castillo wrote in a message.

“Fort Worth has really shown love to small businesses during these hard times. It’s emotionally exhausting and it’s nice to know our city really does care.”

Tinie’s, 113 S. Main St., will serve its empanada appetizers with salsa (three/$15). The special at Taco Heads, 1812 Montgomery St., will be its new steak taco ($5.95).

Chicken empanadas at Tinie’s. Kayla Oudthone Handout photo

Chicken on a bacon-cheddar-onion wafflle at Reata. Handout photo

Festival director Russell Kirkpatrick of Reata wrote by email that the goal of Eat. Drink. Cowtown. is to get residents to visit the festival participants “that have valiantly tried to not only stay open and keep jobs for their employees, but to serve their guests.”

Reata, 310 Houston St., will serve an assortment of dishes through Sunday from past festivals: bison-blue cheese meatballs with jalapeno cheese grits, barbecued chicken, smoked pork belly tacos, “tamale burgers” and fried chicken on a bacon-cheddar-onion waffle.

For dessert, there’s Abuelita-pumpkin flan; 817-336-1009, reata.net.

(Tinie’s, Taco Heads and Reata all have safer outdoor dining. But not every particpating restaurant does, so be cautious. Look for masks, good ventilation and reminders about 6-foot distancing. Always stay 6 feet away from anyone else, and wear mask except to eat or drink.)

More Eat. Drink. Cowtown deals:

Restaurants

▪ Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine: Four-course dinner through Saturday features a choice of shriimp-and-grits, tenderloin or a pan-roasted chicken breast ($65, with cocktail and wine pairings $90); 4259 Bryant Irvin Road, 817-738-5489, bonnellstexas.com.

▪ Dayne’s Craft Barbecue: Outdoor “Hogtoberfest” at lunch Sunday is “a celebration of pork and beer” with suckling hog, bratwurst and polka; at Lola’s Trailer Park, 2735 W. Fifth St., 817-889-1678, daynescraftbarbecue.com.

▪ Ellerbe Fine Foods: Three-course dinner through Saturday features rigatoni with braised beef ragu ($38, with wine pairings $56 dine-in, or with bottles to go $73); 1501 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-926-3663, ellerbefinefoods.com.

Fried chicken at Fixe Southern House. Handout photo

▪ Fixe Southern House: Three-course lunch or dinner through Sunday featuring redfish, fried chicken or a grilled pork chop ($40, or with a bottle of wine $76); 5282 Marathon Ave., 682-707-3965, fixesouthernhouse.com.

▪ FnG Eats: Four-course take-out dinner for two Friday featuring a minute steak and sticky toffee pudding (includes two bottles of wine, $150); 201 Town Center Lane, Keller, 817-741-5200, fngeats.com.

▪ Four Sisters — A Taste of Vietnam: A free pork belly bao through Saturday with dinner (mention Eat. Drink. Cowtown.); 1001 S. Main St., 682-385-9353, foursistersfw.com.

▪ Grace: Seven-course tasting menu through Sunday featuring iberico pork shoulder and axis venison ($89, with wine pairings $149); 777 Main St., 817-877-3338, gracefortworth.com.

▪ Grounds & Gold Co.: Dinner menu through Saturday features bourbon beef bulgogi tacos. Free pie with two dinners (mention Eat. Drink. Cowtown.). Gold Ribbon Confections has chocolate chip-pecan pie with TX Whiskey and Melt ice cream; 4130 S. Bowen Road, Arlington, 682-252-4633 and 682-227-6040, GroundsandGold.com and grconfections.com.

▪ Little Red Wasp: Pork carnitas through Sunday at lunch and dinner; 808 Main St., 817-877-3111, littleredwasp.com.

Salmon with a salad and gluten-free chocolate cake at Mac’s on Main. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

▪ Mac’s on Main: Four-course dinner through Sunday features a filet Oscar, a grass-fed New York strip, grilled sea bass or Scottish salmon ($45); 909 S. Main St., Grapevine, 817-251-6227, macsteak.com.

▪ Michaels Cuisine Restaurant & Bar: Four-course dinner for four through Saturday features ancho mixteco casserole ($80, with margarita kit $125); 3413 W. Seventh St., 817-877-3413, michaelscuisine.com.

▪ Pearl Snap Kolaches: New menu items on special through Sunday; 4006 White Settlement Road, 817-233-8899, pskolaches.com.

▪ Rack Attack BBQ: Brisket enchiladas smothered in queso at Friday dinner; 6620 Storm Cat Lane, Burleson, 682-410-4442.

Key lime pie at Tributary Cafe in Fort Worth.

▪ Tributary Cafe: Blackened pork chop dinner through Sunday ($20) or a chicory-rubbed burger with blue cheese; 2813 Race St., 817-832-0823, tributarycafe.com.

▪ Waters Restaurant: Free calamari with two dinners (mention Eat. Drink. Cowtown.); 301 Main St., 817-984-1110, waterstexas.com.

(Black Cat Pizza and Brix BBQ are co-hosting a beer dinner Sunday night, but it’s sold out.)

Food trucks

▪ Big Kat Burgers: Bacon-mushroom-Swiss burgers with jalapeno-bacon jam for dinner Thursday, 6712 Savannah Lane, Fort Worth, and for lunch and dinner Saturday, 10425 Fossil Springs Drive, Fort Worth, bigkatburgers.com.

Cafes and bakeries

Some of the highlights:

▪ Avoca Coffee Roasters: TX Bourbon butterscotch lattes, and daily pastry pairings, with a pop-up Saturday lunch featuring beef bulgogi banh mi or potato curry gyoza by Hao Tran and Dixya Bhattarai; 1311 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-924-1514. avocacoffee.com.

▪ Brewed: New “Baked by Brewed” Housemade desserts on weekend nights starting Friday with coffees, milkshakes, beer or cocktails; 801 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-945-1545, brewedfw.com.

Also look for pastry items from Dough Boy Donuts, Dusty Biscuit Beignets, Funkytown Donuts & Drafts, JOY Macarons and Stir Crazy Baked Goods, along with combos from Leaves Book and Tea Shop and a special apple-butter-butterscotch ice cream shake from Melt Ice Creams.

Also offering drink specials: Grand Cru Wine Bar, Legal Draft Beer Co., Martin House Brewing Company, Panther Island Brewing, PROPER, Rahr & Sons Brewing Company.