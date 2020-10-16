Eats Beat
Reubens, breakfasts back on the table again at this west Fort Worth pastry shop
Missing Swiss
Hey, Bud! Is Swiss Pastry Shop ever going to reopen the dining room?
—Audrey, Fort Worth
If you’re missing your Reuben or breakfast platter, Swiss Pastry is supposed to reopen for breakfast and lunch this weekend. (It’s been selling its feather-light Black Forest cake and pastries all along, and don’t forget to order cakes, pies and also quiche on weekends.)
Turkey to go
Hey, Bud! I know you wrote something about Thanksgiving. But some of us won’t go inside a restaurant. Where can we get dinner to go?
—Carla, Arlington
Right now, readers are saying overwhelmingly that they won’t risk going out. Many supermarkets, delis and specialty markets sell complete Thanksgiving dinners to go, and a few hotels will sell them this year. Don’t hesitate to ask your favorite.
Mazatlán-style
Hey, Bud! What do you know about Crudoolandia?
—Sandy, Arlington
It’s an Oklahoma City curbside restaurant planning to open in a former Church’s on East Park Row Drive. It specializes in Mazatlán-style micheladas, drinks and appetizers such as ceviche tostadas, shrimp cocktail, churros, elote and aguachile de camaron. It won’t open till next year.
