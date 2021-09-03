Restaurants

One Arlington restaurant closed, two fail health inspections in late August evaluations

Out of 60 restaurant health inspections in Arlington, one establishment closed to fix violations and two failed during the week of Aug. 23-27, according to city records compiled into a database by the Star-Telegram.

In Arlington inspections, 100 is a perfect score. Violations, which are not routinely noted in the public inspection report, result in deductions from the overall score and restaurants with scores 75 or less must undergo reinspections.

Four restaurants scored under 75 during the late August inspections. DV’s Homemade Donuts at 1808 Baird Farm Road and DV’s Donuts at 1831 Brown Blvd. failed their inspections with scores of 66 and 70, respectively.

Ocean Chinese Seafood Restaurant at 1510 New York Ave. received a 73 and La Campiña Salvadoreña at 1115 E. Pioneer Parkway scored 74. Violations were not specified on the inspection reports.

H&T Coffee and Tea at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway closed after its inspection on Aug. 25, despite showing a perfect score of 100. Reasons for its closure were not specified on the report, a similar occurrence from when it closed Aug. 17.

La Isla Del Encanto Restaurant at 2201 E. Pioneer Parkway reopened Aug. 24 after being closed Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Aug. 23rd - 27th, 2021. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
