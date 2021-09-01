Looking for Fort Worth food deals during TCU football season? Be sure to wear purple.

It’s the holiday season in Fort Worth, and I am not referring to pumpkin spice season.

Go Purple Fridays are like weekly holidays every fall.

On Fridays, we get free Chick-fil-A. Or a free Pearl Snap kolache. Or — this is definitely worth it — free Rogers Roundhouse funnel cake.

You don’t even have to be a TCU Horned Frogs football fan.

All you have to do is wear Frogs purple the day before a football game.

Every Friday from Sept. 3 to Nov. 26, just show a server your Frogs purple and get discounted dine-in food at local restaurants, or free appetizers or desserts.

If you’re going for the best deal, it’s at Chicken Salad Chick.

At either the location at 501 Carroll St. or 6124 Camp Bowie Blvd., just wear purple and your sandwiches or salads are buy-one-get-one-free.

The chicken wings at Buffalo Bros. Nancy Farrar Special to the Star-Telegram

The Los Vaqueros and Buffalo Bros restaurants both offer a 10% discount to diners wearing purple on Fridays, and at all their locations. (The Friday lunch special at Buffalo Bros is fried haddock.)

If you’re just here for the free Chick-fil-A, that’s only for customers wearing purple Fridays at the 3200 Hulen St. location near Central Market. You have to make a $5 minimum purchase, and it’s for in-person orders only, no smartphone orders or deliveries.

The Chick-fil-A classic sandwich is free at 2 locations if you’re wearing purple and make a required purchase. Courtesy photo

Another bargain: 25% off any sandwich at the Meat Board specialty butcher and sandwich shop and burger grill, 6314 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Here are some other restaurant deals:

▪ Free cheese fries with cheese and peppers at all Tommy’s Hamburger Grill & Patio, 2455 Forest Park Blvd., 5228 Camp Bowie Blvd. or 1736 Mall Circle.

▪ Free crinkle fries or onion rings with any burger or sandwich at Kincaid’s Hamburgers, 4901 Camp Bowie Blvd. or 4825 Overton Ridge Blvd.

Pearl Snap Kolaches. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

▪ A free kolache at Pearl Snap Kolaches, 4006 White Settlement Road.

▪ A free funnel cake at Rogers Roundhouse, a patio bar and grill at 1616 Rogers Road.

▪ 15% off food at Maestro Tacos, 3011 Bledsoe St., or next door at Ampersand, 3009 Bledsoe St., plus the TCU Ampersand, 3025 S. University Drive.

▪ Buy-one-get-one-free drinks at Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, 2972 Crockett St.

▪ Buy-one-get-one-free cupcakes (up to five) at SusieCakes, 1621 River Run.

▪ Free queso at the Mexican Inn Cafe locations at 1625 Eighth Ave., 5716 Camp Bowie Blvd., or 5017 S. Hulen St.

▪ $5.99 pizzas from Domino’s (use the code “TCU”) or Pie Five.

For the full list, see gopurplefriday.com