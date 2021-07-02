Two Arlington restaurants close after health inspections. How up-to-code is your favorite?

Two restaurants were closed, two will need reinspections and three achieved perfect scores in health inspections conducted between June 21 and June 25, according to data from Arlington inspectors compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Take a Boa and La Sirena Mexican Seafood and Bar were both closed for serious health and sanitation violations considered to be an imminent health hazard. They were told they could reopen when those hazards had been mitigated.

In Arlington, restaurants are graded in health inspections on a 0 to 100 scale, with 100 being perfect and anything less than 70 considered to be extremely poor.

Take a Bao, located at 2390 East Lamar Blvd., has already reopened after passing a follow-up inspection. An employee who answered the phone said they did not have time at that moment to talk to the Star-Telegram but would call back. The Star-Telegram has not yet received a return call.

La Sirena, located at 4040 North Collins St., was listed as having a score of 100 after a follow-up inspection. The restaurant is reopened but an employee said the restaurant would decline to comment further on the closure, the issues the restaurant faced or what corrective actions they took.

Lupita’s Coqueta Taqueria and Danielita’s Mexican Kitchen both passed follow-up inspections after scoring less than 75 points.

Lupita’s at 312 South Watson Road scored a 73, triggering a requirement for a follow-up inspection, along with Danielita’s at 1100 East Pioneer Parkway, which scored a 74.

Unlike with Fort Worth restaurant inspections, the database on Arlington inspections does not include a list of violations observed during the inspection.

In addition to La Sirena, two food service establishments received perfect scores. Comfort Suites at 411 West Road to Six Flags Street and Elotes Dallu, a stationary pushcart with an address listed as 100 West Pioneer Parkway, both received the perfect scores.

Six restaurants passed recent follow-ups and two had follow-ups with no scores listed.

