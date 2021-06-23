Here are the best restaurants in Arlington. Who says? None other than Mayor Jim Ross

The new Arlington mayor loves food, if you couldn’t tell.

Mayor Jim Ross was a restaurant customer for years, and then he turned the space upstairs from his law firm into Mercury Chophouse Arlington.

It’s a prime steakhouse. But he taste runs everywhere from pancakes to pizza to all-you-can-eat tacos.

Ross listed more than 20 of his favorite Arlington hangouts in a recent episode of the Eats Beat podcast, available on YouTube, iTunes or anywhere podcasts are served. Here are a few:

The Prince Lebanese special, includes an assortment of lamb, beef. shish tawook, kebabs and tabbouleh at Prince Lebanese Grill. Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram archives

▪ Prince Lebanese Grill, 502 W. Randol Mill Road, serves chicken shawarma that helped put Arlington on the map for Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

“Thank God for this great family,” Ross said, naming Aziz Kobty as one of his favorite chef-owners and Prince as a pick for a casual lunch between Fort Worth and Dallas. Open for lunch and dinner daily; 817-469-1811, princelebanesegrill.com.

In 2016, lawyer Jim Ross was testing the Vienna-style lager Accused Amber at Legal Draft Beer Co. Terry Evans Special to the Star-Telegram

▪ Breakfast Brothers, 130 E. Bardin Road, is former nightclub celebrity Rickey Booker’s all-day soul food restaurant.

“I went down there, and man, I fell in love with the place,” Ross said, recommending chicken-and-red-velvet-waffles and greens.

It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 682-323-7584, breakfastbrothers.com.

Zuppa di pesce (seafood combination sauteed in a zesty marinara sauce) and and antipasto salad served at Moni’s Richard W. Rodriguez Special to the Star-Telegram

▪ Moni’s, 1730 W. Randol Mill Road, is Ross’ pick for pizza and for the Kaba family’s hospitality.

“It’s absolutely a regular go-to place,” he said; 817-860-6664, monispastapizzamenu.com.

Piccolo Mondo’s meatballs. Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram archives

▪ Piccolo Mondo, 829 E. Lamar Blvd., is a traditional fine-dining Italian restaurant.

It’s Ross’ favorite place to meet for business or conversation between Dallas and Fort Worth besides his own; 817-265-9174, piccolomondo.com.

A double cheeseburger with french fries from Al’s Hamburgers in Arlington. Stewart F. House Star-Telegram archives

▪ Al’s Hamburgers, 1276 N. Fielder Road, has been around 65 years in three locations as a classic old-time burger and plate-lunch diner and breakfast cafe.

“It’s like going home,” Ross said; 817-275-8918, facebook.com/alshamburgerstx.

Bigotes offers unlimited enchiladas and tacos for a set price. (Yes, that’s a Christmas tablecloth in midyear.) Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

▪ Bigotes, 1821 E. Abram St., is Ross’ favorite “hole-in-the-wall” for its all-you-can-eat enchiladas and tacos.

“If I finish the first plate, I’m really doing well,” he said.

“What tremendously good food, and that big, huge glass of sweet tea,” he said; 817-274-1350.





Chicken-fried chicken on a Belgian waffle with jalapeno cream gravy is on the brunch menu at Social House. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

▪ Social House, 1705 N. Collins St., is a brunch and bar hangout in Champions Park and also in Fort Worth.

“Great brunch — I’m really happy to see Social doing so well,” Ross said; 682-276-3830, socialhousearlington.com.

An Allen Brothers New York strip at Mercury Chop House. Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram archives

▪ Mercury Chophouse, 2221 E. Lamar Blvd., is Ross’ own restaurant.

And — that view.

“You can look out at Six Flags at night and see the people in the rollercoaster,” he said.

“You can see the scoreboard at Globe Life. You’re eye-level with the fireworks. When AT&T [Stadium] is lit up, it’s gorgeous.”

These days, Mercury also promotes the sea bass dinner and vegetarian options.

“We wanted to create an elegant-dining steakhouse with an atmosphere second to none,” he said; 817-381-1157, mercurychophouse.com.