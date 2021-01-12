Fort Worth restaurant violations include roach in dishwasher, unsafe meat temperatures

Fort Worth Code Compliance Department restaurant health inspections conducted in December yielded a range of violations and in some cases found no problems, according to a Star-Telegram database created with city data.

Health inspectors described violations and corresponding point values in reports. Restaurants that score higher than 30 are ordered to take corrective action within 48 hours.

No restaurants inspected in December had more than 30 violations. The five restaurants with the most violations in December were Afghan Cuisine at 2101 Altamesa Blvd., Suite 111 (27); Los Jimadores Tex Mex Tequila Factory at 4335 River Oaks Blvd. (25); Mica’s Tortilleria Y Taqueria #2 at 3564 W Seminary Drive (25); Hashi Japanese Kitchen at 6370 Camp Bowie Blvd. (25); and Luby’s Cafeteria #129 at 1200 Bridgewood Drive (24). Twelve establishments received zero violations.

Some of those violations included a buffet line filled with meat kept at an unsafe temperature, containers of beef at unsafe temperatures, and dead pests in light fixtures.

Hacienda Buffet at 1950 Menefee Ave. only received 19 violations, but an inspector noted, “drain flies in the dish washing area. Observed a live small roach in the dish washer.”

A Star-Telegram tool allows its users to search inspection information by key word, from specific violations to the restaurant name.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for December 2020. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.