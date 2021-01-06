Pizza Inn mocked online after its CEO echoes Trump’s debunked election fraud claims

A Dallas-Fort Worth-based pizza chain that has locations in 14 southern states is dealing with backlash over its public stance on election reform.

Pizza Inn, which is headquartered in The Colony, issued a press release on Tuesday decreeing what it sees as “probable” election fraud in the presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by more than seven million votes.

In a string of posts on social media, Pizza Inn and its chief executive officer, Southlake resident Brandon Solano, echoed many of the debunked election fraud claims from President Trump and his acolytes.

“As the New Year begins, our nation continues to be divided over the results of the recent election. Millions of Americans believe that widespread voter fraud may have changed the results of the Presidential election,” the message said. “We believe this is probable, but the fact that we can’t say for certain is what concerns us most.”

Pizza Inn Takes Bold Stand For Election Reform

Widespread concerns over fraud demand commonsense changes to rebuild unity and confidence#ElectionFraud #WashingtonDC #January6th #Censorship #ElectoralCollege — Pizza Inn (@PizzaInn_Inc) January 5, 2021

There has been no proof offered in a court of law showing widespread voter fraud. The president’s own Attorney General Bill Barr said there was no fraud found.

“Like most Americans, we are alarmed by the uncertainties and resulting lack of faith in our election system,” Solano said in the release. “We have a right to fair elections with unchallenged legitimacy, and that begins with a system that is both transparent and secure. Whether your candidate won or lost, we should all have confidence in a process that helps us celebrate, or at least accept, the results. The current election system is dangerous for our democracy, breeding uncertainty, unrest and in some extreme cases, political violence. This has to stop.”

More than 60 court cases were dismissed or denied by judges across the political aisle. When asked to offer proof of election fraud by a judge, Trump attorneys repeatedly acknowledged they weren’t alleging fraud.

“Pizza Inn is not advocating to overturn the election, nor do we think hastily certifying the results in Congress [Wednesday] is appropriate,” the release states. “We are simply saying that since we don’t know what happened, the prudent course of action is to conduct a 10-day audit of the vote to make certain that the man we inaugurate as President of the United States on January 20 is the rightful winner.”

Pizza Inn, and presumably Solano, acknowledge “the risks of wading into such heated political waters, but we believe some things — such as America’s election integrity — are too important to stand by silently.”

“We at Pizza Inn aren’t Constitutional scholars,” the release continues. “We’re experts at making amazing pizza and salads (that is, when governors and other elected officials aren’t shutting down our dining rooms).”

Dear Pizza Inn, All that you think should happen has happened so stick to making pizzas. https://t.co/z2b6xXRYra — Susna loves Ali! (@SVaughn21) January 6, 2021

Another place that won't get my Pizza Dollars. It really is about to be Local places only... https://t.co/H0g6lDueHv — Billy (@TxBornSooner) January 6, 2021

Pizza Inn suggests six reforms to the election process, including requiring valid voter identification, matching signature, address and ID on all ballots, and eliminating electronic voting machines until they can be audited, and eliminating mail-in ballots, and restricting absentee ballots.

“We will no doubt be vilified by some for these reasonable and responsible suggestions,” Solano said. “We may even be accused of supporting voter suppression for recommending solutions that we believe would advance the cause of election integrity. But pursuing this worthy, non-partisan goal is not suppression; it’s democracy in action.”

Solano finishes the release by wrapping the company in the American flag and religion.

“We feel that we have a responsibility as a proud and patriotic American company to go on-the-record with our concerns, and our recommendations,” he said.. “We believe in the United States of America and have confidence that God will see our country through this troubling time. We leave our thoughts and next steps in the hands of our elected officials … whoever they may be.”

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Demagoguery worked on pizzaman as so many others.The fraud does not exist. It is an illegitimate/unsubstantiated claim.Bake your fucking pizza and take the L.



I believe this is a ploy to gain customers in solidarity, but the fact that i cant say for certain is what concerns me. https://t.co/irK1qCS7nI — Drey Whey (@Dreywhey) January 6, 2021

lmao how is this real https://t.co/MnZBzES7rY — Proudly Morgan (@NotMorganHanson) January 6, 2021

Waiting for domino’s and cici’s to weigh in. https://t.co/Ew3FU5ely4 — Joshua Brinkley (@JoshBrinkley) January 6, 2021

Ted Cruz has a weird burner account https://t.co/VX5gvbPqUm — David Hinojosa (@hinojosa_david) January 6, 2021

I would stop giving Pizza Inn my business but I’m not even sure where I’d stop going. https://t.co/FZumOCKgCf — Brett (@sutherlandben15) January 6, 2021

Just when you thought this country couldn't get any dumber, a Texas pizza place weighs in. https://t.co/RfllT1K9EA — Friday Night "2021 Better Not Suck" Music Party (@BereftOfTheDial) January 6, 2021