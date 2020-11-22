Restaurants
Fridges at 75 degrees, open mayo jars. Here are Fort Worth restaurant health violations
A live roach in the kitchen and a dead roach in storage.
Black organic matter in an ice machine.
Moldy tomatoes in a walk-in cooler.
Fort Worth Code Compliance Department restaurant health inspections conducted in October and November yielded a range of violations and in some cases found no problems, according to a Star-Telegram database created with city data.
Health inspectors described violations and corresponding point values in reports. Restaurants that score higher than 30 are ordered to take corrective action within 48 hours.
Two restaurants fit that category in October and November, according to the database. Don Tripon on East Lancaster Avenue scored 32, and Discount Mini Mart on Azle Avenue scored 31.
A Star-Telegram tool allows its users to search inspection information by key word, from specific violations to the restaurant name.
The city of Fort Worth’s Code Compliance Department found no violations at 29 businesses:
Barra Brava Restaurant and Sports Bar on South Freeway
Baylor Scott & White Surgical on Park Place Avenue
Bowlounge Fort Worth on West Vickery Boulevard
Bucks-Sonic on John T. White Road
Chadra Mezza & Grill on Park Place Avenue
Chicken Express on Sycamore School Road
Cook Children’s Medical Center on 7th Avenue
Costa Vida on Feather Grass Lane
Culinary School of Fort Worth on Camp Bowie Boulevard
Dominos on Boat Club Road
Esl Sushi on Tehama Ridge Parkway
Gyro & Greek Cafe on Clifford Street
Harris Hospital on Pennsylvania Avenue
Heart to Heart Hospice Kitchen on River Park Circle
JPS Trinity Springs Pavilion North on St. Louis Avenue
Little Caesars Pizza on Camp Bowie Boulevard
Los Vaqueros University on South University Drive
McDonalds on East Berry Street
Medical Center of Alliance on North Tarrant Parkway
Neiman Marcus on Monahans Avenue
Pate Rehabilitation Center on Bens Trail
Poppin Fresh on Camp Bowie West Boulevard
Rise No 3 on Monahans Avenue
Serrano’s Fuego Michelada on Azle Avenue
The scores “represent only a snapshot of the facility at the time the inspector arrived. The conditions could be better or worse while an inspector is not present,” according to the city of Fort Worth health inspection website.
