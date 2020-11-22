Fridges at 75 degrees, open mayo jars. Here are Fort Worth restaurant health violations

A live roach in the kitchen and a dead roach in storage.

Black organic matter in an ice machine.

Moldy tomatoes in a walk-in cooler.

Fort Worth Code Compliance Department restaurant health inspections conducted in October and November yielded a range of violations and in some cases found no problems, according to a Star-Telegram database created with city data.

Health inspectors described violations and corresponding point values in reports. Restaurants that score higher than 30 are ordered to take corrective action within 48 hours.

Two restaurants fit that category in October and November, according to the database. Don Tripon on East Lancaster Avenue scored 32, and Discount Mini Mart on Azle Avenue scored 31.

A Star-Telegram tool allows its users to search inspection information by key word, from specific violations to the restaurant name.

The city of Fort Worth’s Code Compliance Department found no violations at 29 businesses:

Barra Brava Restaurant and Sports Bar on South Freeway

Baylor Scott & White Surgical on Park Place Avenue

Bowlounge Fort Worth on West Vickery Boulevard

Bucks-Sonic on John T. White Road

Chadra Mezza & Grill on Park Place Avenue

Chicken Express on Sycamore School Road

Cook Children’s Medical Center on 7th Avenue

Costa Vida on Feather Grass Lane

Culinary School of Fort Worth on Camp Bowie Boulevard

Dominos on Boat Club Road

Esl Sushi on Tehama Ridge Parkway

Gyro & Greek Cafe on Clifford Street

Harris Hospital on Pennsylvania Avenue

Heart to Heart Hospice Kitchen on River Park Circle

JPS Trinity Springs Pavilion North on St. Louis Avenue

Little Caesars Pizza on Camp Bowie Boulevard

Los Vaqueros University on South University Drive

McDonalds on East Berry Street

Medical Center of Alliance on North Tarrant Parkway

Neiman Marcus on Monahans Avenue

Pate Rehabilitation Center on Bens Trail

Poppin Fresh on Camp Bowie West Boulevard

Rise No 3 on Monahans Avenue

Serrano’s Fuego Michelada on Azle Avenue

The scores “represent only a snapshot of the facility at the time the inspector arrived. The conditions could be better or worse while an inspector is not present,” according to the city of Fort Worth health inspection website.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for October and November 2020. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.