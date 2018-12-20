Where to dine out (and get your black-eyed pea fix) in DFW on NYE and New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve may be for partying, but for a lot of us, it’s for eating as well as (or in place of) partying. So, to go along with our NYE party guide, here’s a list of restaurants doing something special (or in a couple of cases, something calm) on New Year’s Eve. And a few New Year’s Day meals as well. Remember to eat your black-eyed peas, which some restaurants have thoughtfully put on their menus, for luck.

FORT WORTH/TARRANT

B&B Butcher’s: The regular dinner menu will be available on New Year’s Eve, when a jazz singer and pianist will perform in the downstairs dining room. Pre-order champagne for the midnight toast when you make your reservation, and you’ll get a 20 percent discount on your bottle. On New Year’s Day, B&B will have a “Hangover Cure Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; brunch dishes include a black-eyed pea and greens special, and drink choices inlcude “Manmosas” — mimosas, but served in a pilsner glass. 5212 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 817-737-5212, https://bbbutchers.com/fortworth

Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will serve a 4-course prix-fixe menu (with a black-eyed pea chow chow amuse-bouche). Entree choices include pan-seared duck with grilled bok choy, smoky hen of the woods and plum caramel; brown-butter scallop with parsley cream, apple bacon jam, arugula and turnip whip; or beef short rib with snap pea, potato and short rib jus. $75 per person; optional wine pairing an additional $35. 155 E. Fourth St. at Commerce St., downtown Fort Worth; 817-332-2473; www.birdinthe.net Bird will also be open for lunch on New Year’s Day, with brunch specials.

Blue Mesa Grill: The restaurant will serve its famous brunch spread from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Day, with stations inlcuding a street-taco bar, omelets/huevos ranchero, salads/guacamole, enchiladas/Adobe Pie and dessert. $22 adults/$7 children 6-11/free for 5 and under. Price includes orange juice, agua frescas, champagne, mimosas, coffee, tea or soft drinks. 612 Carroll St., Fort Worth, 817-332-6372; also 14866 Montfort Drive, Dallas, 972-934-0165; 8200 Dallas Parkway, Plano, 214-387-4407; https://bluemesagrill.com

Chef Point Bar & Restaurant: A New Year’s Eve three-course prix-fixe menu will include a leek soup and arugula salad first course; entree options including chicken stuffed with basil leaves and blue cheese,, sauteed barramundi topped with creamy lemon-butter caper sauce, or New York strip stuffed with smoked Gouda and Canadian bacon (all entree choices served with truffled mashed potatoes and asparagus); and shared tiramisu for dessert. $100 per couple; includes bottle of sparkling wine. Chef Point will also be open for brunch and dinner (serving black-eyed peas all day) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day. 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080 https://chefpointcafe.org





Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar: One of Shops at Clearfork’s newer entries will be open both New Year’s and New Year’s Day, serving the regular menu, just in case you want to have a more relaxed New Year’s Eve. 5253 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 682-231-8820, https://docbsfreshkitchen.com





Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: A New Year’s Eve celebration will begin at 10 p.m. in the V Lounge, with a late-night menu featuring Moët & Chandon by the glass, chef’s teasers and half-shells, a complimentary dessert bar and a midnight toast. The Ronnie D. Trio will provide music. 3100 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-336-8000, http://www.eddiev.com

Ellerbe Fine Foods: The Magnolia Avenue restaurant will serve a New Orleans-style four-course New Year’s Eve dinner, featuring a grilled Gulf oysters starter; choice of turkey & andouille gumbo or shrimp Arnaud; main course of Paul Prudhomme’s blackened redfish (with stewed B&G Garden tomatoes and trinity, andouille-scented rice pilaf and wilted Demases Farm greens) or chef’s choice steak (with spicy hollandaise, crushed new potatoes and argula) or duck confit (with gorgonzola grits, house-made pepper jelly glaze and wilted Demases Farm greens). Dessert: powdered-sugar-dusted beignets. $95 per person; $35 with wine pairings. 1501 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-926-3663, http://www.ellerbefinefoods.com

FnG Eats: The Keller restaurant will serve a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner, featuring an amuse-bouce of black-eyed pea hummus with wood-grilled pita. Several entree choices, includinging center-cut baseball sirloin with garlic smashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts; slow-roasted prime rib with au jus/creamy horseradish and cheddar-chive smashed potatoes; wood-grilled Scottish wild salmon, and more. For the full menu, visit the Facebook events page. Seatings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.. Dec. 31; call for reservations. $60 per person. 201 Town Center Lane No. 1101, Keller, 817-741-5200, http://fngeats.com

Lili’s Bistro: The Magnolia Avenue mainstay will feature an al a carte New Year’s Eve menu with shareable small plates (including the must-have gorgonzola fries), and large plates ranging from smoky stuffed chicken ($40) to venison tenderloin medallions ($55). Large plates include soup or salad, shareable small plate and shareable dessert. Longtime Fort Worth entertainers the Johnny Case Truo will provide music. For the full menu, go here. Reservations required indoors; open seating on enclosed, heated deck. Indoor seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. 1310 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-877-0700, https://lilisbistro.com

Mimi’s Cafe: For a more casual, and inexpensive, New Year’s Eve, head to Mimi’s, which will offer a three-course menu for $19.99. Choice of soup or salad; choice of entree (bone-in pork chop, Mimi’s coq au vin or French pot roast); dessert. Choice of pepper-tossed calamari or warm spinach artichoke dip for an additional $8. On New Year’s Day, Mimi’s will offer $5 mimosas and all-day breakfast. 5858 S.W. Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-731-9644; 301 E. Interstate 20 Highway, Arlington, 817-466-3212, www.mimiscafe.com

Next Bistro: The Colleyville restaurant will open at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu featuring such entree choices as pan-seared duck breast, sous-vide New Zealand elk tenderloin and more (we are intrigued by one of the dessert choices, “Hiccough Rum Cake”). $79.95 per person; regular menu not available. 5003 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, 682-325-4046, https://nextbistrotx.com





Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: The steakhouse will offer a three-course New Year’s Eve meal that’s $59.95 on the early side (5:30 p.m. and earlier) and $79.95 on the later side (5:45 p.m. and later). Entree choices include Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, surf-and-turf pasta, 14-ounce prime ribeye and more (there’s even a veggie option, spaghetti squash primavera). Preceded by soup or salad and followed by dessert. A midnight celebration in t,he adjacent Bar 79 will include a champagne toast. 2400 W. State Highway 114, Grapevine, 682-477-2261; locations also in Dallas and Frisco; https://perryssteakhouse.com

Reata: The Sundance Square restaurant will have a four-course New Year’s Eve menu, with price varying depending on the choice of main course: smoked 10-ounce tenderloin with red-eye gravy, herb butter-poached shrimp, mashed potatoes and bacon-roasted shaved Brussels sprouts ($80); 14-ounce rib eye with truffle cook’s butter, mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus ($75); pan-seared sea bass with whole-grain mustard cream sauce, mushroom risotto and grilled broccolini ($75); or pistachio-crusted elk loin with black pepper, cranberry & sage reduction, and mashed potatoes and grilled broccolini ($70). All entrees come with a tenderloin-tamales starter, choice of soup or salad and choice of dessert (spiced white chocolate bread-pudding tamale or hot chocolate creme brulee — tough choice). 310 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-336-1009, https://www.reata.net

Sanford House: The Arlington inn will serve a special three-course New Year’s Eve menu, with main course options including roasted duck l’orange, braised veal cheeks, steak au poivre or seared sea bass; also choice of starter and choice of dessert.For the full menu, go here. $75 per person; $25 additonal with wine pairing. Reservations available between 5 and 9:30 p. m., by phone only. 506 N. Center St., Arlington, 817-861-2129, https://www.thesanfordhouse.com

Silver Fox Steakhouse: The steakhouse chain will offer a special a la carte dinner menu from 5 to 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Entree choices range from prime pork chop with peach serrano glaze ($29) to Texas Wagyu strip ($85), with much steak and seafood in between and a special featured dinner selection, filet mignon with cold-water lobster tail ($80). 1651 S. University Drive,Fort Worth, 817-332-9060; locations also in Frisco and Richardson; https://www.silverfoxcafe.com

Tricky Fish: The Louisiana/Gulf-inspired seafood restaurant (and Razzoo’s cousin) will serve a New Year’s brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1. Highlights inlcude andouille hash, fried shrimp and oyster grits and a New Orleans-inspired Benedict. 5917 Convair Drive, Fort Worth, 817-731-5882; also 1251 State St., Richardson, 972-437-3474, www.tricky-fish.com

DALLAS AND BEYOND

City Hall Bistro: The restaurant in the Adolphus hotel will offer a six-course tasting menu, featuring such dishes as bass crudo with Fresno chile, cilantro and pomegranate; Israelis couscous risotto with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins and almonds; and pan-seared scallops with cotechino, black lentils and orange powder. $62 per person; reservations can be made via OpenTable here or by calling the restaurant. 1321 Commerce St., Dallas, 214-651-3686, http://www.cityhallbistro.com

Cool River Cafe: The Las Colinas restaurant will offer a special a la carte dinner menu on New Year’s Eve, with entree choices ranging from pan-seared diver scallops ($27.95) to potato-crusted Chilean sea bass ($39.95) and various steak and seafood choices in between. Dining room open 11 a.m.-midnight; party band Good Question will perform from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the lounge ($20 cover charge for walk-in guests after 9 p.m.; will be waived with dining-room receipt.). 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881, https://www.coolrivercafe.com

Dallas Chop House: The downtown Dallas restaurant will have a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner.. First-course choices range from cauliflower soup to shrimp ceviche and more; second-course options range from Palacios, Texas, redfish (comes with black-eyed peas, pecan-maple syrup, chardonnay-butter sauce and celery snowflake) to surf-and-turf (6-ounce filet mignon, grilled shrimp, purple lavender potatoes and lobster butter) and more; dessert options are corn custard, chocolate tart, or lemon-yogurt panna cotta. $65 per person; $35 additional with wine pairing. For the full menu, go here. 1717 Main St., Dallas, 214-736-7300, www.dallaschophouse.com

Dallas Fish Market: A special three-course New Year’s Eve menu will feature such entree choices as lobster four ways (tempura, seaweed butter-poached, yakatori grilled and lobster brandade), citrus & vinegar marinated halibut, ginger-roasted duck breast and more. $65 per person; additional $30 with wine pairings. 1501 Main St., Dallas, 214-744-3474, https://www.dallasfishmarket.com

Dee Lincoln Prime: The Star in Frisco steakhouse will serve a prix-fixe menu in addition to its regular menu. Seatings at 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Bar open if you want to skip dinenr. Brian Whittington will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 6670 Winning Drive No. 400, Frisco, 214-387-3333, https://deelincolnprime.com





El Bolero Cocina Mexicana: The interior-Mexican restaurant will serve a three-course prix-fixe New Year’s Eve dinner with multiple choices on each course, but if it were up to us, we’d go with the pozole verde followed by the tacos de langosta con mole and the buñuelo-crusted fried ice cream. For the full menu, go here. $65; wine pairings an additional $30. 11 a.m.-midnight; Fitzhugh location open till 2 a.m. 1201 Oak Lawn Ave. No. 160, Dallas, 214-741-1986; 2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas, 214-238-2211; https://elbolero.argconcepts.com

The Grape: The Lower Greenville mainstay will serve a $70, three-course prix-fixe dinner starting at 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve, with optional wine pairings ($25). 2808 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 214-828-1981, http://thegraperestaurant.com

Haywire: The Legacy West whiskey bar/restaurant will have a Rooftop New Year’s Eve Celebration from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on, where else, its rooftop bar. Champagne specials, special NYE cocktails, and music from DJ Yuna in the nearby Legacy Hall Box Grden. The restaurant side (kitchen open till 11) will feature a special NYE dis, Cheateaubriand Meyer, “lemon-poached colossal crab battered in a light lemon hollandaise served with blistered green tomato, grilled broccolini and poblano whipped potato.” Haywire will also serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day. 5901 Winthrop St. No. 110, Plano, 972-781-9473, https://www.haywirerestaurant.com

Ida Claire: The Southern comfort-food restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day, featuring its regular brunch menu. 5001 Belt Line Road, Dallas, 214-377-8227, https://ida-claire.com

Jalisco Norte: The upscale Mexican restaurant will be open New Year’s Eve, with a special six-course prix-fixe menu featuring such items as crab Yucutan papadzules, lobster tamal and a rompope ice cream (rompope is described as “a drink similar to eggnog”). $75; optional wine or cocktail pairings additional $29. 3858 Oak Lawn Ave. No. 470, 214-443-5183, http://jalisconorte.com

Knife: Both locations of chef John Tesar’s modern steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. New Year’s Day, serving their regular brunch menu. 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, 214-443-9339; 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, 214-299-5935; https://www.knifedallas.com

Lavendou Bistro Provencal: The French restaurant will have a “Bonne Année New Year’s Eve Dinner,” featuring a choice from four first-course options; second-course options including grilled salmon with salsa-roasted corn, roasted bell peppers, black beans and cilantro; or halibut with a champange sauce and caviar in a crispy phyllo shell with a champagne sauce; or roasted rack of lamb with rosemary and mint; or beef tenderlong in a pastry crust with mushroom duxelle, foie gras and a truffle sauce. Followed by a choice from four desserts. $79.95 per person; 19009 Preston Road, Suite 200, Dallas, 972-248-1911, www.Lavendou.com

Meddlesome Moth: The Design District gastropub will serve a four-course, prix-fixe New Year’s Eve menu in additional to its regular menu. First-course choices include black-eyed pea hummus (with house pickles, roasted onions, warm pita and California olive oil) and more; second course is a choice of roasted beet and artisan baby greens salad or smoky clam potato chowder; third-course options include herb and garlic hanger steak, seared steelhead trout or miso honey cauliflower steak; dessert choices include tart cherry cobbler, white-chocolate Oreo ice box pie or ginger-coconut rice pudding. Seatings at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. ($70 per person); a three-course, $60 seating is available at 6 p.m. 1621 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-628-7900, www.mothinthe.net

Merchant House: The eclectic restaurant will serve a special New Year’s Eve menu of K-Town quail, persimmon & beet salad, choice of pan-seared scallops (on a bed of sautéed Brussels sprouts and black-eyed eas topped with buerre blanc) or 4-ounce filet; and a “deconstructed s’more” dessert. For more menu details, go here. $95; wine pairings an additional $30. Seatings begin at 5 p.m.; kitchen closes at midnight. Regular menu available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 4040 Maple Ave., Dallas, 972-807-2174, https://merchanthouse.argconcepts.com

Mexican Sugar Cocina y Cantina: The Plano restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Day, serving its regular brunch menu. 7501 Lone Star Drive b150, Plano, 972-943-0984, http://www.mexicansugarcocina.com

Oak: The Design District restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight New Year’s Eve, serving a four-course prix-fixe menu of lobster ceviche, choice of baby arugula salad or winter squash torteletti, choice of pan-seared golden tilefish or prime beef tenderloin, and a “chocolate 3 ways” dessert. For full menu details, go here. with a midnight champagne toast and a three-piece band taking the stage at 6. Prix-fixe menu $95; optional wine pairing additional $60. 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 100, Dallas, 214-712-9700, https://oak.argconcepts.com

Pakpao Thai Food: Fort Worth will get a Pakpao in 2019, but fans of the Thai restaurant can close out 2018 in Dallas with a $50 New Year’s Eve menu that features a first-course choice of firecracker shrimp or mussels; then a choice of misake-marinated sea bass, pan-seared duck breast or lobster fried rice; and a dessert choice of Thai doughnuts or mini-chocolate marquis. Optional wine or beer pairings an additional $20. Regular menu also available. 1620 Oak Lawn Ave. No. 120, Dallas, 214-749-7002; 7859 Walnut Hill Lane No. 150, Dallas, 214-484-8772; https://pakpao.argconcepts.com

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse: The north Dallas steakhouse will be open 4 to 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve, serving a pre-fixe menu consisting of a choice of appetizer, choice of soup or salad, choice of one savory entrée, choice of vegetable and choice of dessert for $109.95 per guest. Reservations are highly recommended. Credit card is required to guarantee, and cancellations will be accepted without penalty until noon, Dec. 29. Regular menu will not be available. For the prix-fixe menu, go here. 10477 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, 214-366-2000, https://pappasbros.com

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian: The Trinity Groves restuarant will have a New Year’s Eve party featuring an Italian-style buffet, music by the Limelight Band, champagne toast and Dallas skyline view. $150 per person (plus a $20.90 service fee and sales tax); tickets at eventbrite. 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31, 3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas, 469-320-9707, https://www.saintroccos.com

Sixty Vines: The Dallas and Plano locations of the wine bar/restaurant will be open for brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day. Regular brunch menu. 500 Crescent Court No. 160, Dallas, 214-814-8463; 3701 Dallas Parkway, Plano, 469-620-8463; https://sixtyvines.com





III Forks: The north Dallas steakhouse will serve an expanded New Year’s Eve menu in its downstairs dining room, with specials including a filet mignon with cold-water lobster tail ($80) and more. The big party will be upstairs, with a special four-course New Year’s Eve menu with entree choices including filet mignon, Chilean sea bass, South African cold-water lobster tail, and more. Safira, a five-piece band that plays a variety of music from swing to disco, will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; $140 per person cost for upstairs party includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut. 17776 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, 972-267-1776, https://www.3forks.com

Vidorra: The Deep Ellum rooftop bar will offer a three-course prix-fixe New Year’s Eve menu for $49 per person, featuring flaming fundido with choice of trompo pastor, chicken tinga or seasonal vegetables; main courses include shrimp & mussels paella or filet mignon served with a green chile bearnaise, melted cheese, smoked calabacitas and garlic potatoes; and a tres leches dessert. Mariachi band after dinner service; DJ beginning at 10 p.m.; tequila toast on the rooftop. Regular menu also available. Vidorra will also serve a New Year’s Day hangover brunch with $5 margaritas and $8 mimosa pitchers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 1.

Water Grill: The Uptown Dallas seafood restaurant will feature three New Year’s Eve specials in addition to the regular dinner menu: surf & turf ($68; 8-ounce filet mignon and wild South African lobster tail with béarnaise sauce and drawn butter); Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label” Brut by the glass; and a chocolate espresso ganache cake with pistachios and luxardo cherry sorbet. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 31, 1920 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 214-306-7111, http://www.watergrill.com

Whiskey Cake Plano: A 5-course pairing dinner menu will feature an amuse-bouche of salt-baked bluepoint oysters, then rabbit consomme, Colorado lamb tartare, candied Wagyu bacon & beet salad, braised Wagyu beef cheek and smoked pears & Muscat Sabayon. All wieh sides and wine/champagne/5 cocktail pairings. $95 per person. Party afterwards with DJ and photo booth; dinner not required to attend party. For reservations and tickets, call 972-993-2253 or email Taylor.Long@whiskey-cake.com. 3601 Dallas Parkway, Plano, https://whiskeycake.com

The Yard House: The brewpub/sports-bar chain is stressing that no reservations are necessary for its New Year’s Eve celebration, which will feature a limited-time holiday menu: a $36, three-course meal featuring a choice of appetizers; entree choices including Parmesan crusted pork loin, ginger-crusted salmon, skirt steak arrachera, or lobster & shrimp agnolotti; and choice of dessert. Regular menu also available. 320 W. Las Colinas Blvd. (in Toyota Music Factory complex), Irving, 214-496-0151; 5100 Belt Line Road Suite 230 (Village on the Parkway), Dallas, 972-716-4004; https://www.yardhouse.com