We made this list of restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Check it twice.

We expected our list of places to dine on Christmas in DFW to be shorter than the Thanksgiving list, but when you throw in Christmas Eve — when some restaurants will have special meals, some will have limited hours and some will just be doing business as usual — the list gets a little longer. And there are more places open on Christmas than we first expected.

So, and we can’t stress this enough ...

Make. Reservations. Now.

Note that not every place below is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas, and that some are mostly doing a to-go business. And we’ll be updating. But Christmas Eve is only two weeks away. So things will fill up fast. Here’s what we have so far.

Prices do not reflect tax or gratuity. And while you might get lucky with a walk-in, we’ll say it again. If you can make a reservation, make it.

UPDATED Dec. 11 with new entries on Acapulco Restaurant and Fixe Southern House in Fort Worth, and Savor Gastropub in Dallas, as well as additional info on Texas Live! in Arlington.

UPDATED Dec. 12 with new entries on Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth, and on Ai Sushi Sake Grill, Asador, City Hall Bistro, Dakota’s Steakhouse, Paul Martin’s American Grill and Statler hotel restaurants/bars in Dallas, and additional info on the Christmas Eve menu at the Grape in Dallas.

UPDATED Dec. 13 with new entry on Cardona Foods in Fort Worth.

UPDATED Dec. 18 with new entries on Buffalo West in Fort Worth, Next Bistro in Colleyville, Urbano Cafe in Dallas, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Plano.

UPDATED DEC. 19 with new entries on Skillet N Grill in Arlington, Truluck’s in Southlake and Dallas; also, entries on Mutts Cantina Fort Worth and Dallas, as well as El Bolero, Merchant House and Oak in Dallas have been updated with additional info.

FORT WORTH/TARRANT COUNTY

Acapulco Restaurant: The north Fort Worth restaurant will be oepn from 10 a.m. to midnight Christmas Day. 1320 NW 25th St.., Fort Worth, 817-625-0491, Acapulco Restaurant on Facebook.

B&B Butchers: The Shops at Clearfork location will be open for lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve, serving the regular menu as well as a few to-be-announced Christmas specials. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., carolers will be at the restaurant. The B&B Butcher shop is offering a Christmas takeout menu all month, available with a 24-hour notice. Takeout items range from a pineapple-glazed ham ($10.99 a pound) to a whole roasted prime rib ($550); other entrees are available for varied prices. Sides (whipped potatoes, creamed spinach, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, and B&B mac and cheese) are $25 per person. Apple crisp, pecan or Key lime pies are $35 each. For the full takeout menu, go here or call 817-731-5360. Restaurant: 5212 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth; dine-in reservations, 817-737-5212

Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will open at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving a four-course dinner with an amuse-bouche of smoked cheddar espuna, Tabasco cracker and house pickle. Courses include charred tomato soup, winter salad, a choice of stuffed Texas quail or peppered hanger steak, and a choice of two desserts: “Christmas at Midnight” (black chocolate cake with fig syurp and cream) or “Christmas morning” (eggnog panna cotta, sugar cookie and cinnamon. Select items will be available from the regular menu. Prix-fixe dinner $75 per person; optional wine pairing $25. 155 E. Fourth St. at Commerce St., downtown Fort Worth; 817-332-2473; www.birdinthe.net

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar: The chain will offer free meals to first responders on Christmas Eve. Through Dec. 12, it will have a toy drive: customers who bring new, unwrapped toys, will receive a free fried-pickle appetizer. Thirteen North Texas locations; http://boomerjacks.com





Buffalo West: The west Fort Worth steakhouse will be open limited hours (3-8 p.m.) Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day. Special Christmas Eve performance by pianist Lewis Bek III beginning at 5 p.m. 7101 Camp Bowie W. Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-732-2370, https://buffalowestfw.com





Cantina Laredo: All locations are offering Tamales to Go through Dec. 24, with pickup available every day with at least six hours’ notice. Chicken and beef tamales will be available for $16.95 a dozen. 530 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth, 817-810-0773; locations also in Addison, Dallas, Frisco and Lewisville; https://www.cantinalaredo.com

Cardona Foods: The north Fort Worth Mexican cafe/tortilla factory will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. 850 Meacham Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-625-6477, @cardonafoods on Facebook.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: All DFW locations of the upscale steakhouse will be open Christmas Eve, serving the full menu. On Christmas Day, they will be open from 3 to 8 p.m., serving a limited (but still pretty varied) a la carte menu highlighted by prime rib ($45 for 16-ounce, $55 for 20-ounce), with other items ranging from pan-roasted natural chicken with oyster mushrooms, corn, fingerling potatoes and roasted potato just ($34) to a Wagyu tasting (featuring three-ounce Japanese A5, Australian and Rosewood steaks; $160), and more. 812 Main St., Fort Worth; 817-877-3999; locations also in Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscos.com

Del Frisco’s Grille: The more casual part of the Del Frisco’s familty will be closed on Christmas Day but will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, serving the full menu. 154 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9900; 1200 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 817-410-3777; locations also in Uptown Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery: The “European-style market” will be closed on Christmas Day, but it’s offering a Christmas menu of meals available for pickup between Dec. 20 and Dec. 24. All orders must be paid for before pickup by Dec. 23.. Order online at https://eatzis.com/Christmas

Fixe Southern House: The Shops at Clearfork restaurant will open beginning at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. 5282 Marathon Ave Suite H350, Fort Worth, 682-707-3965, https://fixesouthernhouse.com or @fixefortworthsouthernhouse on Facebook.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet and Luby’s Cafeteria: All locations of both chains are expected to be open. Luby’s will offer a $15.99 prime rib; furrs.net and lubys.com. Other affordable Christmas choices include Heaven’s Gate Restaurant, 3820 N. Main St. in north Fort Worth (www.heavensgaterestaurant.com), serving an extensive family buffet for about $16; the Iron Skillet Restaurant buffet, 2001 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford (https://www.ta-petro.com); or the Ol’ South Pancake House, 1509 S. University Drive in central Fort Worth (https://www.olsouthpancakehouse.com)

Heim Barbecue: The Magnolia Avenue spot will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, but more to the point, it’s offering a holiday catering menu that can be ordered 48 hours in advance, with packages that can feed 12 to 24. Catering offerings include bacon burnt ends, whole brisket and whole turkey breasts, sides and desserts. Last day for pickup is 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. 1109 W Magnolia Ave., 817-882-6970, http://heimbbq.com

Humperdinks Restaurant & Brewpub: The Arlington location will be closed Christmas Eve but will open at 11 a.m. Dec. 25, offering its annual Christmas Day feast: Oven-roasted turkey, house-made stuffing & gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet yams, green beans amandine, cranberry sauce, and pecan or pumpkin pie, served family-style. $21.99 adults’$11.99 children 6-12/free for children 5 and under. There will also be a special Christmas Day menu featuring steaks, seafood and more. Christmas Turkey Feasts are also available to-go or for delivery. 700 Six Flags Drive, Arlington, 817-640-8553; locations also on Greenville Avenue and Northwest Highway in Dallas; www.humperdinks.com;

Little Red Wasp: The downtown restaurant doesn’t usually serve Monday brunch, but will make an exception on Christmas Eve, when it will do brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; then dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. 808 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3111, http://littleredwasp.com

The Omni Fort Worth will serve the city’s definitive hotel ballroom brunch buffet. It features turkey, prime rib, ham or redfish, with a big dessert station; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $68, 1300 Houston St., 817-350-4106, omnifortworthhotel.com.

Both Mercury Chophouse prime steakhouses in Arlington and Fort Worth will serve lunch Christmas Day. The Arlington location offers a panoramic view of the entertainment district, while the Fort Worth location is downtown in the Tower near Sundance Square; 2221 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, 817-381-1157, mercurychophouse.com, or 525 Taylor St., Fort Worth, 817-336-4129, mercuryfw.com.

UPDATE Mutts Canine Cantina: The dog-park-with-a-bar will be open limited hours (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) Christmas Eve, and closed Christmas Day. Here’s the update: From 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 22 in Dallas and Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Mutts and Gal’s Best Friend will host breed meet-ups for border collies, German shorthaired pointers and “doodles.” Gal’s Best Friend will be on-site collecting food, toys and treats for local dogs in need. Local rescue groups will be on-site with adoptable dogs. 5317 Clearfork Main Street, Fort Worth, 817-377-0151; also 2899 CityPlace West Blvd., Dallas, 214-377-8723; https://muttscantina.com

Next Bistro: The Colleyville restaurant will be open for lunch (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) and dinner (5-9 p.m.) Christmas Eve. Regular menu, as a house-smoked prime rib and other features. Closed Christmas Day. 5003 Colleyville Blvd., 682-325-4046, http://nextwoodfiredbistro.com

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe: Christmas To-Go features Cajun Fried Turkey ($72.95; feeds 10-12), several sides ($8.99 quart/$5.99 pint), and bread pudding ($39.95 full pan/$24.95 half-pan). Full menu at https://www.razzoos.com/cajun-fried-turkeys. Twelve North Texas locations; order through the one nearest you. Full list of locations at https://www.razzoos.com/find-us

Riverwalk Cantina: The Gaylord Texan Resort restaurant will serve a $75 brunch buffet Christmas Day. The Gaylord folks give only one description: “lavish.” You’re on your own; 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, 817-778-1000, gaylordtexan.com.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill locations will be open noon-8 p.m. Christmas Day. Same goes for Buca di Beppo. Macaroni Grill: 1670 W. Interstate 20, Arlington, 817-784-1197, 1505 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-336-6676; locations also in Cedar Hill, Frisco Lewisville and Plano; Buca di Beppo: 2701 E. TX-114, Southlake; locations also in Dallas and Frisco; for reservations, takeout or catering, call 844-EAT-BUCA (844-328-2822) or visit https://www.bucadibeppo.com

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The downtown Fort Worth location will open at noon Christmas Day and serve its regular menu plus a three-course dinner special for about $46-$60; 813 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-348-0080, ruthschris.com.

Saltgrass Steakhouse: The chain will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Day, featuring pecan-pie bread pudding; saltgrass.com.

Shell Shack: All locations of the seafood chain will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve and 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Christmas Day. And during the holidays, they're doing such cocktails as a Candy Cane Hot Cocoa (hot chocolate with Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps) and Spiked Apple Cider (hot apple cider with Silver Star Honey Whiskey). 770 E. Road to Six Flags Suite 100, Arlington, 844-588-2722; locations also in Dallas, Denton, Mesquite and Plano; https://www.shellshack.com



: All locations of the seafood chain will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve and 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Christmas Day. And during the holidays, they’re doing such cocktails as a Candy Cane Hot Cocoa (hot chocolate with Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps and Spiked Apple Cider (hot apple cider with Silver Star Honey Whiskey).







Skillet N Grill: The long-running, recently relocated Arlington diner will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day, serving a special Christmas dinner for $14.99 as well as the regular menu. 1801 W. Division St., Arlington, 817-795-8682, http://www.skilletngrill.com







Texas Live! The new restaurant/entertainment complex will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but not all the restaurants will be open, and some will have limited hours. On Christmas Eve, centerpiece Live! Arena will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sports & Social will be open on the second livel from 4 to 10 p.m. (but the kitchen will be closed); Pudge's Pizza will be open from 4 to 10 p.m.; and Lockhart Smokehouse will be open from 11 to 3 p.m. ... On Christmas Day, the hours will be the same for Live! Arena, Sports & Social and Pudge's Pizza, but Lockhart will be closed. Guy's Taco Joint, Miller Tavern, Troy's and PBR Texas will be closed both days. Also, Enchant Christmas at Globe Life Park will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. both days. 650 E Randol Mill Road , Arlington, 817-852-6688, http://texas-live.com



















DALLAS AND BEYOND

Ai Sushi Sake Grill: The Uptown restaurant, which has a large selection of sushi, sashimi and other Asian food, will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Christmas Day. 4123 Cedar Springs Road Suite 102, Dallas, 214-468-4587, https://www.aisushiuptown.com

Asador: The Renaissance Dallas Hotel restaurant will serve a Christmas prix-fice menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 25. The $40, three-course menu’s choices include chicken and dumpling soup, pork osso bucco a la jamon, green-bean casserole, potato casserole, and pineapple custard cake. 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, 214-631-2222, http://www.asadorrestaurant.com/

Avanti Ristorante: The Italian restaurant will be open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas, with a three-course meal featuring butternut squash velouté with roasted chestnuts, a choice of Christmas turkey with apricot-pistachio stuffing or smoked pit ham, and “traditional desserts.” $39 per guest. 2720 McKInney Ave., Dallas, 214-871-4955, http://www.avantirestaurants.com

Bowl & Barrel: The bowling alley/restaurant/bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and from 3 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day. On Christmas Day, it will have a limited menu (giant pretzel, tomato caprese skewers, Buffalo chicken dip, stuffed mushrooms, green-chile bites, hot ham & Swiss bites, and a burger duo). 8084 Park Lane Suite 145, Dallas, 214-363-2695, bowlandbarrel.com

Bullion: The downtown Dallas French restaurant will be open Christmas Eve, serving its current dinner menu as well as a special $95 per person three-course Christmas Eve menu: crab & squash bisque with crispy crab crepe, beef Wellington (with truffle potato galette and mâche salad) and Bûche de Noël dessert. Optional wine pairings are $58 or $95 for “prestige” pairings. 400 S Record St., Dallas, 972-698-4250, https://bullionrestaurant.com

City Hall Bistro: The Adolphus hotel restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, serving a special holiday menu. Menu details had not been finalized at press time. 1321 Commerce St., Dallas, 214-651-3686, http://www.cityhallbistro.com

Dakota’s Steakhouse: The downtown Dallas restaurant will be open form 5:30 to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, serving a winter menu that includes a variety of steaks, pan-seared diver scallops with sweet potato, and a shellfish tower that includes oysters, shrimp cocktail, lump crab, clams and king crab. 600 N. Ackard St., Dallas, 214-740-4001, http://dakotasrestaurant.com

El Bolero Cocina Mexicana: The interior-Mexican restaurant, which just opened a second Dallas location (a Fort Worth one is scheduled to open in early 2019 in Crockett Row at West 7th), will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. with several special menu items, including a tamale trio ($12), pozole verde ($10), bunuelo-crusted fried ice cream ($10 and more. 1201 Oak Lawn Ave. No. 160, Dallas, 214-741-1986; 2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas, 214-238-2211; https://elbolero.argconcepts.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: The Plano location will be open Christmas Eve, serving a three-course dinner with choice of starter (wild mushroom soup or Seafood Louie wedge salad); a main coure of filet mignon and colossal North Atlantic lobster tail with cabernet demiglace, mixed sautéeed mushrooms and merlot salt; and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. $92 per person. Open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 7250 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 110, Plano, 972-543-2141, https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com

UDDATED The Grape: The Lower Greenville restaurant will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, serving a special $46 oak-smoked garlic & black-pepper prime rib (with charred onion au ju and grainy mustard-horseradish sauce) in addition to the regular menu. 2808 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 214-828-1981, http://thegraperestaurant.com





High Fives: The Knox-Henderson restaurant/bar will open at 6 p.m-2 a.m. Dec. 25, serving its full menu. 1804 McMillan Ave., Dallas, 214-821-5555, http://highfivesdallas.com

Kenny’s Smoke House: The Plano restaurant is offering to-go smoked turkey ($75) and whole smoked prime rib ($250) during the holidays. Orders should be placed at least three days in advance. 5760 Legacy Drive No. 4, Plano, 972-473-7478, http://kennyssmoke.com

LAW at the Four Seasons Resort will serve a buffet with for turkey, beef Wellington, roast chicken or sea bass, plus sushi and a choice of 20 desserts; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., $95, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., 972-717-2420, fourseasons.com.

Meddlesome Moth: The Design District gastropub will open at 5 p.m. Dec. 25 for a Christmas Night dinner featuring holiday specials and an a la carte menu. Specials include slow-roasted prime rib ($45-$55) with rosemary jus, horseradish cream and a 6-year aged cheddar herb biscuit with a la carte sides ($4-$8); a mixed seafood cocktail platter ($75) with jumbo shrimp, East Coast oysters, crab meat and mussels; and more. 1621 Oak Lawn Ave.., Dallas, 214-628-7900, www.mothinthe.net

UPDATED Merchant House: The eclectic restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, with special features including prime rib with house mash and grilled asparagus ($40), pumpkin spice whiskey smash ($12) and housemade eggnog ($6; bourbon/rum option $12). Dinner feature paired with either cocktail for $50 total. 4040 Maple Ave., Dallas, 972-807-2174, https://merchanthouse.argconcepts.com





Mudhen Meat and Greens: The Dallas Farmers Market restaurant will have a Tacky Sweater Christmas Eve Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Wear your tackiest Christmas ensemble and get a free holiday beverage. Brunch specials include Honey Baked Ham with green bean almondine, balsamic glazed Brussels spouts and sweet potato mash served with a dinner roll and cranberry butter ($18), and “Mudhen’s Pasture Raised Eggnog.” 900 S. Harwood St., Dallas, 214-698-7000, http://www.mudheninthe.net

UPDATED Oak: The Design District restaurant will be open 5 to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, with special features including roasted free-range goose with steamed persimmon pudding, black trumper mushrooms and toasted chestnut; and acorn-smoked venison trip-tip, porcini mushroom, dried cheery and red miso. 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 100, Dallas, 214-712-9700, https://oak.argconcepts.com

Paul Martin’s American Grill: The Turtle Creek-area restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, and is serving such limited-time, holiday-season offerings as an ahi tuna entree with ginger chili sauce ($35), a 22-ounce bone-in rib eye with roasted carrots and Napa cabernet butter ($54), and a surf-and-turf featuring 8-ounce filet mignon and crab-stuffed bacon-wrapped shrimp with grilled asparagus ($45). 3848 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 210, Dallas, 214-521-0116, https://paulmartinsamericangrill.com

Roy’s Restaurant: Put a little Hawaiian in your Christmas: Roy’s will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Christmas Day, serving a $49-$59 three course menu (price varies by entree) that includes such options as Hawaiian-style misoyaki butterfish, USDA prime New York strip steak and more. There will also be a special three-course holiday menu starting at $59.95 and featuring slow-roasted Chateaubriand with wild-mushroom port-wine sauce. For the full menus, go here. A $12.95 children’s menu will also be available. 2840 Dallas Parkway, Plano, 972-463-6263, https://www.roysrestaurant.com





The Rustic: The Uptown Dallas restaurant/entertainment venue will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, serving “Jam & Toast Brunch” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; it will also open at 5 p.m. Dec. 25 with its annual “Drink the Tree” event. That means there’s a beer-bottle Christmas tree, consisting of $3 bottle for Real Ale Fireman’s #4, along with a limited menu (double queso, tamales three ways, and tamales a la carte). 3656 Howell St., Dallas, 214-730-0596, http://therustic.com

Savor Gastropub: With the recent closing of Lark on the Park, this is the Klyde Warren Park restaurant — and it’s actually on the park. From 5 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, Savor will offer a four-course, prix-fixe menu: a first course of Nantucket Bay scallops, followed by a choice of crispoy duck with beluga lentil or truffled potato leek soup, then a choice of horseradish-crusted halibut with creamed spinach, whipped potato and “reindeer jus” or cast-iron filet and poached lobster with whipped potato, asparagus and Bérnaise sauce. Dessert will be a traditional Yule Log.. $64 per person (regular a la carte dinner menu also available). 2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, 214-740-7228, https://www.savorgastropub.com

The Statler: The downtown Dallas hotel/hotspot has enough places to eat and drink that it practically deserves its own roundup. Sohere’s a mini-roundup.

▪ Bourbon & Banter: The cocktail bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m.-2 a.m.) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. https://www.bourbonandbanterdallas.com

▪ Fine China: The “elevated Chinese cuisine” restaurant will be closed on Christmas Eve but will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. https://www.finechinadallas.com

▪ Overeasy: The breakfast/brunch/lunch restaurant will be open regular hours (7 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Christmas Eve and from 7 to 11 a.m. Christmas Day. https://www.overeasydallas.com

▪ Scout will be open regular hours Christmas Eve (closed Christmas Day), serving its regular menu as well as a couple of special holiday plates: Prime rib with bone jus & horseradish crema, or a vegetarian option that consists of charred curry cauliflower steak with golden raisins (sides include potato au gratin, Josh’s collard greens, spinach, toasted walnut & blue cheese Salad with grapefruit vinaigrette and Empire Rolls with honey butter. https://www.scoutdallas.com

▪ Waterproof: The “pool bar by day/rooftop lounge by night” will be open regular hours (10 a.m.-midnight) Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. https://www.waterproofdallas.com

The Statler is at 1914 Commerce St., Dallas, https://thestatlerdallas.com

Urbano Cafe: The American-Italian bistro will be open for Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24. Musician Roger Boykin will perform holiday songs and more. Reservations by phone only. 1410 N Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas, 214-823-8550, https://www.urbanodallas.com

DENTON

Hannah’s Off the Square: The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, serving a $35 per person three-course meal with entree choices including New England lobster and shrimp roll, winter squash lasagna, an open-faced Swiss meatloaf burger and more. Also choice of first course and choice of dessert, including the intriguing-sounding “Katherine Hepburn’s Brownie With Eggnog Cream Cheese Swirl.” Hannah’s will also be open for supper from 3 to 6 p.m. with a $68 three-course menu with entree choices including rosemary smoked duck breast with Gouda grits and chestnut pesto, garlic herb-crusted prime rib au jus, and more. 111 W. Mulberry St., Denton, 940-566-1110,http://hannahsoffthesquare.com