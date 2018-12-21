A tiny little north side menudo cafe is all grown up — look at Amy’s now

Yes, Amy Flores worked Christmas. But that’s nothing new.

She’s worked every holiday for 11 years, serving the north side community in her tiny North Main Street menudo cafe, Amy’s Restaurant.

Amy’s is about as tiny as cafes can get. Flores’ cafe started with four tables, next door to the larger and better-known Los Asaderos.

When Amy’s opened 11 years ago, Flores served only three dishes: breakfast, menudo and caldo de res.

Now, Flores’ cafe has grown to 13 tables. Her menu has grown along with the cafe, expanding to a full selection and an expanded weekend menu (chilaquiles three different ways!) and more than 40 choices.

Amy’s is only open for breakfast and lunch Thursdays through Sundays, plus holidays, so it’s closed when the crowds are heading to Los Asaderos or La Playa Maya across the street.

It’s always been a north side insiders’ hangout. You might see City Hall workers or parishioners at All Saints Church dining next to a hard-hat construction crew.

Amy’s sticks to a few simple, handmade dishes for north siders. The tortillas are huge and fresh, The tamales are mild and handmade.

Amy’s relies more on flavor than spice — even the house salsa is gentle.

The breakfast menu is available anytime and includes $3.50 tacos, large $4.99 burritos or platters from $5 to $9. There’s a $4.99 special Thursday and Friday mornigs and a $5.99 early lunch.

The chilaquiles choices are on the menu: red, “traditional” or “Amy’s” with pico de gallo. I’d suggest traditional chilaquiles with chorizo, but be sure to specify what you want included and whether you want an egg. (There’s also a migas plate.)





The wide-ranging breakfast menu includes pork chops, eggs with cactus (nopalitos) and eggs with tamales (tamaleros).

It’s a classic “local pequeño” — a little local place.

Try it some Thursday, Friday, a weekend — or next holiday.

Amy’s is open from 7 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays and all holidays regardless of day of the week; 1537 N. Main St. (parking in front or rear), 817-841-2896, facebook.com.