This North Texas sports-bar chain is booming, and a Tarrant resident is behind it

In 2001, Brent Tipps, a former manager-turned-franchisee for the Cicis pizza chain, opened Lone Star Wings in Dallas. The idea was to be just a little nicer than the average sports bar, and it led to several more locations in Texas, including Irving and Denton,.

A few years later, Tipps — who is originally from Amarillo but now lives in Keller — launched another sports-bar concept: BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar. The first one was in Fort Worth, at Montgomery Plaza on West 7th Street. It proved so successful that Tipps began converting Lone Star Wings locations into BoomerJack’s.

This month, BoomerJack’s opened its 13th North Texas location — and its seventh in Tarrant — in Grapevine. And the chain is getting pretty aggressive about expanding. Expanding the amount of locations — a southwest Fort Worth location opened late last year in Cityview, and Addison and Lewisville locations are scheduled to open in 2019, with more to come — and expanding the size of its restaurants.

The Grapevine location of the “laid-back sports bar” is 12,200 square feet (the Addison one will be 20,000), with a 16-foot-long, 9-foot-high video wall that, according to press materials, is one of the biggest in Texas. There’s a 3,700-square-foot dog-friendly patio, a bar made from a recycled shipping container, and vintage car art (described as “retro automotive-inspired art and industrial theme”).

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The location is already open, but there’ll be a grand opening celebration 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 29 to benefit Grace, a Grapevine-based nonprofit that provides food, clothing and other aid to people on a limited income or in need of emergency financial assistance.

With BoomerJack’s origins and with the whole sports-bar thing, wings, naturally, are still a pretty big part of the menu (and as usual, we’re drawn to the ghost-pepper sauce, but there’s also a mild sauce and eight other sauces), as well as a selection of sandwiches and burgers (including the “Triple B,” with beef, bacon and brisket, topped with onion rings and served on a pretzel roll) nachos and other sports-bar staples.





The bar menu is pretty straightforward — Newcastle Brown Ale and Guinness are about as exotic as the beers get, and the place is light on local brews (Deep Ellum Brewing Co.’s Dallas Blonde and IPA are on top). There’s a selection of margaritas, “Boomer shots,” Mason Jar drinks and a few mostly traditional cocktails.

Tipps is also behind one non-BoomerJack’s place in Tarrant, Bedford Ice House. There are a few menu similarities (i.e., there are wings and burgers), but there are a few more entrees, fewer non-burger sandwiches, and things like pepperoni fries (a mound of fries covered in mozzarella and pepperoni). But Bedford Ice House is more hangout/restaurant/live-music venue than sports bar.

The Grapevine BoomerJack’s is at 201 W. State Highway 114, in a former Joe’s Crab Shack., 817-527-6984, http://boomerjacks.com or @BoomerJacksGrapevine on Facebook. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.



