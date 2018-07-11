A Montgomery Plaza restaurant graveyard is getting new ‘Bones’ —and more

Although Gloria's, BoomerJack's and other restaurants have thrived in Montgomery Plaza on West Seventh Street, one corner of the development has not been good for restaurants.
The corner has been home to Mac's Steak & Seafood, Deluxe Bar & Grill, Monty's Corner, Bite City Grill and King Crab Tap House. Star-Telegram contributor Anna Caplan mentioned all of them in her May 2017 review of M Bistro, which has since closed. It was followed by Honey Smoke Pit, which we thought might make it — but didn't.
Now — well, soon — two restaurants are going to give it a try: Barrel & Bones Craft Bar and Smokehouse and Bourbon Street Oyster Bar & Grill are going to split the space.
We don't have a lot of info on Bourbon Street Oyster Bar & Grill yet, but there is a Facebook page, and the name seems pretty self-explanatory. We got the word on it right after we initially published this post. We're expecting more and we'll update again when we get it.
Already open in the Colony, Barrel & Bones is not a place lacking in confidence: Its website brags that it has "The Finest BBQ in Texas," a heady boast if ever there was one; merely saying that you have the finest BBQ in DFW — heck, in Fort Worth alone — can lead to scoffs and arguments. The website also says it's dedicated to having the best whiskey selection in Texas. It has a menu to back that boast up.
One of the things that caught our eye on the Colony food menu: the sauces. More than a half-dozen of them, including Texas Traditional, Carolina, Memphis and Alabama sauces. B&B is into barbecue geography: the menu includes Texas brisket, Carolina pulled pork and St. Louis pork ribs.
There is also a "Barrel Burger," which sounds fairly traditional: 7-ounce Kansas City Kobe beef patty plus lettuce, tomatoes, onions (house-made pickles come as a side), American cheese. A challah bun is about as out there as this one gets. A house-smoked turkey melt and a smoked chicken-salad sandwich also look appealing.
The whiskey lineup is impressive, coming from places you expect (Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Canada, Scotland, Ireland) and places you might not (Utah, which represents with four; Japan, India, Indiana) — although we couldn't find the whiskey menu on the website, We hunted it down on the Colony location's Facebook page. Lots of beers, too, local and otherwise. A cocktail menu, however, has proved more difficult to find.
We are trying to get more details, such as when the place is going to open. It looks promising, although we've thought that about other restaurants in the location as well. H/T 360 West magazine, which was first to spot the "Coming Soon!" sign. For further developments, a Barrel & Bones Fort Worth Facebook page is already up.
The address is 2600 W. Seventh St. No. 153, Fort Worth.
