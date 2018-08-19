New burgers, later hours at a TCU-area ‘Locker Room’ grill

Two of Fort Worth’s most popular local burger restaurants have made big changes to their lineup for football season.

Dutch’s Hamburgers, the TCU-themed burger grill on South University Drive, has added turkey burgers, late-night hours and a “locker room” bar.

Two miles south, on the inside-secret best route to the stadium, Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers has added a new Charley’s Sweet Shack ice cream and bakery shop.

About Dutch’s:

The most obvious changes are that Dutch’s expanded and also is now open until midnight Thursday through Saturday.

But the more subtle lineup addition is on the menu: Dutch’s has added turkey as a choice on burgers.

Unlike some restaurants that struggle with turkey burgers — Tommy’s and Rodeo Goat do a good one, but Hopdoddy struggles — Dutch’s turkey burger is as juicy as the beef version and carries all the flavor of Dutch’s well-seasoned grill.

A turkey burger with mustard, mayo or both ($7.25) tasted almost like Dutch’s 2015 Burger Battle-winning regular burger, made on the same toasted sweet-sourdough bun.

Try the turkey on Dutch’s Texana avocado-ranch burger — I’d add bacon — or on the hickory-bacon cheeseburger.

Dutch’s new late-night hours and menu begin this week.

After 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Dutch’s will serve chili dogs with its special blend all-beef chili, “Frog Dog” hot dogs, chips, queso and salsa.

The new “Dutch’s Locker Room” TV sports grill will open until midnight Thursdays through Saturdays, and may add other nights if business builds.

Next: a new Locker Room patio with more games.





As always, Dutch’s has weekly specials: half-price burgers after 4 p.m. Tuesdays, half-price Frog Dogs after 4 p.m. Wednesdays and half-price melts after 4 p.m. Thursdays. Drink specials this week include a TX Whiskey “on tap” night Saturday.

Dutch’s is open for lunch and dinner daily, until midnight Thursdays through Saturdays at 3009 S. University Drive, 817-927-5522, dutchshamburgers.com.



