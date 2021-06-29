How Texas Rangers fans can buy presale tickets for Elton John’s Globe Life Field show

Rock legend Elton John is set to play Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sept. 30, 2022 as part of his 30-stop “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” final tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Elton John will play North Texas three times in 2022, and if you have ever wanted to see him perform in person, it could be your last chance.

The last of the three North Texas appearances include a show at Globe Life Field on Sept. 30.

Tickets are available to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Texas Rangers Insiders will receive presale ticket access today (June 29). Check your email at 10 a.m.

The show is part of his 20-stop North American stadium “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” final tour.

But before he gets to Arlington, John will play American Airlines Center in Dallas twice in January. The Jan. 25-26 shows at the AAC are rescheduled from June 2020. Those shows were supposed to be a part of John’s initial farewell tour but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement. John turns 75 next March.

It will be John’s first shows in North Texas since he played two December 2018 shows at AAC.

After making up the 2020 tour dates, John will embark on “The Final Tour” beginning in May 2022 in Europe.

The North American tour concludes with shows at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19-20. Those are likely to be the final concert tour shows John performs in North America.

But “The Final Tour” will resume in New Zealand in Jan. 2023 followed by to-be-announced dates in Australia.

“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” John posted on social media. “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

For ticket information, including VIP packages, visit EltonJohn.com.

Elton John‘s Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour

July 15, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park



July 18, Detroit, Comerica Park



July 23, East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium



July 28, Foxboro, Mass., Gillette Stadium



July 30, Cleveland, Progressive Field



Aug. 5, Chicago, Soldier Field



Sept. 7, Toronto, Rogers Centre



Sept. 10, Syracuse, Carrier Dome



Sept. 16, Pittsburgh, PNC Park



Sept. 18, Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium



Sept. 22, Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium



Sept. 24, Washington DC, Nationals Park



Sept. 30, Arlington, Globe Life Field



Oct. 2, Nashville, Nissan Stadium



Oct. 21, Vancouver, BC Place



Oct. 29, San Antonio, Alamodome



Nov. 4, Houston, Minute Maid Park



Nov. 12, Phoenix, Chase Field



Nov. 19, Los Angeles, Dodgers Stadium



Nov. 20, Los Angeles, Dodgers Stadium