How Texas Rangers fans can buy presale tickets for Elton John’s Globe Life Field show
Elton John will play North Texas three times in 2022, and if you have ever wanted to see him perform in person, it could be your last chance.
The last of the three North Texas appearances include a show at Globe Life Field on Sept. 30.
Tickets are available to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Texas Rangers Insiders will receive presale ticket access today (June 29). Check your email at 10 a.m.
The show is part of his 20-stop North American stadium “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” final tour.
But before he gets to Arlington, John will play American Airlines Center in Dallas twice in January. The Jan. 25-26 shows at the AAC are rescheduled from June 2020. Those shows were supposed to be a part of John’s initial farewell tour but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement. John turns 75 next March.
It will be John’s first shows in North Texas since he played two December 2018 shows at AAC.
After making up the 2020 tour dates, John will embark on “The Final Tour” beginning in May 2022 in Europe.
The North American tour concludes with shows at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19-20. Those are likely to be the final concert tour shows John performs in North America.
But “The Final Tour” will resume in New Zealand in Jan. 2023 followed by to-be-announced dates in Australia.
“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” John posted on social media. “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”
For ticket information, including VIP packages, visit EltonJohn.com.
Elton John‘s Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour
July 15, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park
July 18, Detroit, Comerica Park
July 23, East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
July 28, Foxboro, Mass., Gillette Stadium
July 30, Cleveland, Progressive Field
Aug. 5, Chicago, Soldier Field
Sept. 7, Toronto, Rogers Centre
Sept. 10, Syracuse, Carrier Dome
Sept. 16, Pittsburgh, PNC Park
Sept. 18, Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 22, Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sept. 24, Washington DC, Nationals Park
Sept. 30, Arlington, Globe Life Field
Oct. 2, Nashville, Nissan Stadium
Oct. 21, Vancouver, BC Place
Oct. 29, San Antonio, Alamodome
Nov. 4, Houston, Minute Maid Park
Nov. 12, Phoenix, Chase Field
Nov. 19, Los Angeles, Dodgers Stadium
Nov. 20, Los Angeles, Dodgers Stadium
