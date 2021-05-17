Rock legend Alice Cooper returning to play Fort Worth after 41 years

Alice Cooper, seen here during his 2019 tour, will play Will Rogers Auditorium on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth for the first time in 41 years. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Alice Cooper is returning to Cowtown for the first time in 41 years.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is scheduled to play the 2,856-seat Will Rogers Auditorium on Oct. 20. He’ll be joined by opener Ace Frehley, the famed Kiss guitarist.

Cooper’s tour begins Sept. 17 in Atlantic City, and he plays Sugar Land and Austin the two nights before hitting Fort Worth.

Presale tickets and VIP package tickets go on sale at ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets to the general public are available at 10 a.m. Friday.

Cooper last played the area on July 31, 2019 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving during his “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” tour.

According to SickthingsUK.co.uk, an Alice Cooper fan site, the last time Cooper played Fort Worth was July 11, 1980. AliceCooperArchive.com, another site that tracks Cooper’s tour history, lists the last Cooper show at Will Rogers Auditorium on May 3, 1973. Some sources list the July 11, 1980 Cooper show at Reunion Arena and some list it at Will Rogers Auditorium.

The last rock band to play Will Rogers Auditorium was Foreigner in February 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic closed most music and event venues soon thereafter. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has used the auditorium as a concert venue under reduced capacity protocols. Dance competitions and recitals have also been held at the venue during the pandemic.