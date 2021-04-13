Texas Rangers

Country superstar to cap Texas Rangers gala with acoustic show at Globe Life Field

Country music superstar Tim McGraw will play an acoustic concert to cap the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundations’ Tex Gala on June 17 at Globe Life Field.
Tim McGraw is slated to headline the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s Tex Gala on June 17 at Globe Life Field.

Proceeds from the benefit go to the Foundation, which has supported members of the community, especially children, the military and first responders and their families since 1991.

This year’s proceeds will help provide support for the community’s needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storm in February.

The gala includes a red-carpet arrival experience, dinner on the field and live and silent auctions items from the sports world and Hollywood memorabilia. The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will also share a special presentation with TEX Gala guests.

McGraw will play an acoustic show to close the evening.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase with limited availability. Ticket information is available at texasrangers.com/texgala.

Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
