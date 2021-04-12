Ronald Guzman left Monday’s game on a cart. Here’s what happened to him in left field.

Texas Rangers first baseman/left fielder Ronald Guzman was taken off the Tropicana Field turf on a cart Monday night in the first inning with an apparent injury to his right knee.

Guzman was charging in from left field on a popup hit by Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe before giving ground to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who made the catch. However, Guzman hobbled into the infield after landing awkwardly, and left the game.

Eli White replaced Guzman, who lost out as the starting first baseman in spring training to Nate Lowe. Guzman was making his first start of the season in left field, which he started playing in spring training.