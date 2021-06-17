Entertainment & Living
Kenny Chesney returning to road for ‘Here and Now 2022’ tour, including AT&T Stadium
Kenny Chesney is going back on the road and he’ll hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington on June 4.
Chesney’s 19-show stadium “Here and Now 2022” tour kicks off April 23 in Tampa, Florida.
His 2020 stadium tour was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, including an April 18 date at AT&T Stadium.
Tickets purchased for those shows will be honored. Refunds for those previously purchased tickets are available for the next 30 days from the primary ticket source. Other remaining tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com.
The tour concludes with two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26-27.
“I can’t wait,” Chesney said in a release. “Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we’ve been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music. That’s why we’re calling it Here And Now 2022. It’s the perfect name for this tour.”
Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead were scheduled as openers for the 2020 tour. Those details for 2022 will be announced later.
Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here And Now 2022’ Stadium tour dates:
April 23, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
May 7, Busch Stadium, St. Louis
May 14, American Family Field, Milwaukee
May 21, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
May 28, Nissan Stadium, Nashville
June 4, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 11, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
June 18, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 25, Soldier Field, Chicago
July 2, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
July 9, Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman, Montana
July 16, Lumen Field, Seattle
July 23, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
July 30, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Aug. 6, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Aug. 13, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 20, Ford Field, Detroit
Aug. 26, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Aug. 27, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
