Kenny Chesney returning to road for ‘Here and Now 2022’ tour, including AT&T Stadium

Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now 2022” tour comes to AT&T Stadium on June 4, 2022. Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Kenny Chesney is going back on the road and he’ll hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington on June 4.

Chesney’s 19-show stadium “Here and Now 2022” tour kicks off April 23 in Tampa, Florida.

His 2020 stadium tour was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, including an April 18 date at AT&T Stadium.

Tickets purchased for those shows will be honored. Refunds for those previously purchased tickets are available for the next 30 days from the primary ticket source. Other remaining tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com.

The tour concludes with two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26-27.

“I can’t wait,” Chesney said in a release. “Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we’ve been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music. That’s why we’re calling it Here And Now 2022. It’s the perfect name for this tour.”

Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead were scheduled as openers for the 2020 tour. Those details for 2022 will be announced later.

Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here And Now 2022’ Stadium tour dates:

April 23, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

May 7, Busch Stadium, St. Louis

May 14, American Family Field, Milwaukee

May 21, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

May 28, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

June 4, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 11, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

June 18, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 25, Soldier Field, Chicago

July 2, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

July 9, Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman, Montana

July 16, Lumen Field, Seattle

July 23, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

July 30, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Aug. 6, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Aug. 13, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 20, Ford Field, Detroit

Aug. 26, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Aug. 27, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts