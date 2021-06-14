Guitar legend Eric Clapton kicking off short U.S. tour at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Eric Clapton will play eight shows in the U.S. beginning Sept. 13 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Special to the Star-Telegram

Rock and guitar legend Eric Clapton is coming to Fort Worth for a show on Sept. 13.

Clapton’s eight-stop tour kicks off at Dickies Arena. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Clapton’s band on the tour will consist of Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton. Sharon White and Katie Kissoon will be on back vocals. Texas legend Jimmie Vaughan will be a featured special guest.

These will be the only shows Clapton plays in North America in 2021. He’ll embark on a European tour in spring 2022, which was rescheduled after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced postponements.

Eric Clapton 2021 tour dates:

Sept. 13, Fort Worth, Dickies Arena



Sept. 15, Austin, Frank Erwin Center



Sept. 17, Houston, Toyota Center



Sept. 18, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center



Sept. 21, Nashville, Bridgestone Arena



Sept. 23, Atlanta, Gas South Arena



Sept. 25, Tampa, Amalie Arena



Sept. 26, Hollywood, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock