Letters to the Editor Dickies Arena has Fort Worth back in action after COVID-19 misery, and it’s sweet

USA Olympic freestyle wrestling and gymnastics at Dickies Arena are just what we needed. File photo

Texas isn’t a total outlier

A recent letter writer wrote that she was embarrassed when friends in other states ask about our governor. (June 3, 9A) Were these friends from California or New York? California may recall its governor, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 policies resulted in thousands of elderly people dying and an attempted cover-up. Then, a dozen or so women accused him of sexual harassment.

It can’t be friends in Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona, Alabama or other Southern states. Their policies mirror Abbott’s.

- Randy Weeks, Roanoke

Quit the giggling, VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt on Tuesday about the border was pathetic. Asked why she had not visited the border, she said she “hasn’t been to Europe, either.”

I bet she’ll get there before she visits the border. And can someone please talk to her about her constant giggling?

- Angela Benvenuto, Arlington

No fossil fuel alternatives for me

No free market exists for the Green New Deal. The government does what it always does when it wants to nudge people into living a certain way: subsidies, in this case billions of dollars in tax credits for people who buy electric cars. All so-called green energy is dependent on politicians and lobbyists. A tax credit subsidizes 26% of the cost for solar panels on individuals’ homes.

Recall Solyndra? That company cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. The subsidies to electric vehicle makers make the Solyndra debacle look like the change found in your couch. Then there are the inevitable costs and environmental challenges of disposal of non-recyclable batteries and windmill blades.

While the green business model sounds great, it’s simply not ready for prime time.

- Mark Swanson, Mansfield

Hooray for Dickies Arena

Kudos to Fort Worth and especially Dickies Arena. They sure know how to make lemonade out of lemons. The COVID-19 shutdown was miserable, but we survived. In April, I was fortunate to attend the USA Olympic freestyle wrestling events at Dickies Arena. Everyone did a fantastic job of social distancing while putting on a great show. Now, we have USA Gymnastics.

To watch those superb athletes on prime-time TV is a pleasure, and having the event in Fort Worth is a feather in our cap.

- David Lavine, Fort Worth

Come across the aisle, Joe Manchin

I, too, would like to see Sen. Joe Manchin become a Republican. Then, the Republicans could block the disastrous and destructive policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

- Clista Hancock, Arlington

Help others like Naomi Osaka

“I want to be a famous basketball player.”

As enthusiastic 5-year-olds declared their career choices at a recent graduation, I was reminded how children are shaped by public figures. It is our responsibility to ensure that role models such as Naomi Osaka, the tennis player who withdrew from the French Open, have the tools they need to be holistically successful.

There is an insufficient framework for managing athletes’ mental health concerns. They should not have to choose between their profession and mental health stability.

Over this last year, we have seen a dramatic increase in the need for mental health support in Tarrant County. There are applicable lessons for everyone in Osaka’s bold move.

- Ashley Elgin, Fort Worth