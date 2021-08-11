Texas State Fair picks 10 deep-fried delights guaranteed to put you in a food coma

Artery clogging with enough calories to carry you for a week, the best of every Texan’s favorite deep-fried guilty pleasures have been judged.

The State Fair of Texas has announced the 10 finalists for its 17th annual Big Tex Choice Awards, after narrowing down 53 entries to 32 semi-finalists.

The foods were parsed up into best sweet, best savory and most creative categories. The most creative food can be selected from either the sweet or savory options. Three winners will be announced Aug. 29.

In the savory contest, judges turned the spotlight on finalists Crispy Crazy Corn by Ruth Hauntz, Deep Fried I-35 from Clint and Gretchen Probst, Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls from Gourmet Royale, Lucky Duck Dumplins’ by Bert Concessions, and Pork Shots by Glen and Sherri Kusak at Hans Mueller.

On the sweeter side of life, the finalists are James Barrera’s The Armadillo, Brisket Brittle by Hauntz, Deep-Fried Halloween from Isaac Rousso, Fernie’s Fried Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake by Winter Family Concessions (say that 10 times fast) and Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake from Michelle Edwards.

Some of the entries, like the Deep Fried I-35, are eclectic and seem custom built for the most creative award. The Probsts want to take their customers for a “deep-fried Texas road trip on a plate,” they said in their entry description. They start at Parker County with peaches, go south to West to grab some kolaches and then swing by Waco for some Dr Pepper.

When the adventure on a plate gets to Austin, the concessionaires add in some brisket and then deep fry all of it.

Others, like the Deep-Fried Halloween, will give you flashbacks to your mother warning you that if you eat too much candy you’ll get a stomachache.

The dish starts with a large chewy pretzel (deep fried, of course), then tops it with candy corn syrup, rainbow sprinkles and powdered sugar. If that wasn’t enough to make your mouth water and your teeth hurt, Rousso adds orange and white buttercream icing, M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, Mini-Twix, Oreo cookie crumble and some more candy corn.

That’ll leave you with zero calories in your post-COVID-lockdown weight loss budget, but Rousso said that wasn’t enough. Add in a marshmallow whip cream, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Hershey’s chocolate syrup, caramel sauce and more candy corn drizzle.

For a full list with descriptions and photos of all 10 finalists, go to https://bigtex.com/plan-your-visit/food/big-tex-choice-awards/

The fair opens Sept. 24 and runs through Oct. 17.