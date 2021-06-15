Tiger King’s Joe Exotic auctioning NFTs of prized possessions. Here’s what he’s selling

You can now own a piece of the Tiger King.

Joe Exotic, the imprisoned star of the Netflix documentary, is auctioning off NFTs of some of his prized possessions, including his Smith & Wesson pistol and fringed leather jacket.

The items are available for auction through Mintable and include 3-D renderings of collectibles alongside tangible possessions seen on the documentary. The auction begins Friday at www.officialtigerkingnft.com. Winning bidders will receive the physical collectibles along with digital copies and autographed images.

MORE, a cryptocurrency members club, is facilitating the blockchain auction

“I’m really grateful to the MORE team for giving me a platform to give back to [my] loyal fan base,” Exotic said in a press release. “I hope whoever purchases my favorite belongings is able to give them a well-deserved home. Being able to auction off collectibles makes me feel connected with the outside world, especially without my cats by my side. Whether you love me or hate me for what you think I’ve done, there’s no doubt that everyone wants a piece of The Tiger King!”

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is known as Joe Exotic, was convicted of plotting to kill his rival Carole Baskin and for multiple wildlife violations. He is imprisoned in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Full list of Tiger King auction items:

Joe Exotic’s pistol and holster (certified by Smith & Wesson), 3-D model and physical item included.

Joe Exotic’s original fringed leather jacket, 3-D model and physical item included.

Joe Exotic’s black leather jacket and pants set, 3-D model and physical items included.

Adult star Rachel Starr’s bikini as seen on “Tiger King”, 3-D model and physical item included.

Joe Exotic authentic audio recordings from prison.

15 Joe Exotic digital trading cards will be available for purchase along with a hardcopy autographed collectible.

Joe Exotic cryptocurrency themed digital artworks.