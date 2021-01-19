Joe Exotic to leave Fort Worth prison in style if Trump issues last-minute pardon

Joe Exotic is banking on a last-minute presidential pardon and if it happens, he’ll do it with his own special style.

Eric Love, a Fort Worth private investigator who has led the legal efforts on behalf of Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is confident that President Trump will issue a pardon.

“We have good reason to believe it will come through,” Love told Metro.co.uk on Monday. “We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now.”

Joe Exotic, who was the star of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” that detailed his legal and personal life while running an exotic wildlife park in Oklahoma, is serving 22 years for attempting to hire a hitman to kill rival zookeeper Carole Baskin. He is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. He was found guilty on two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, according to the Department of Justice.

Trump has until 11:59 a.m. Wednesday to issue pardons.

If the pardon comes through, the stretch limo will pick up the legal team, along with a hair, makeup and wardrobe team, according to Love.

“We are not going to have any cameras with us. It’s going to be a very private moment,” Love told The Sun. “Joe is a very flamboyant person — Joe is a colorful personality. And if you look at someone when they’ve been incarcerated, they don’t look like that when they’re coming out.”

Love said Joe Exotic’s famous platinum blond mullet is atop the agenda if he’s released. And then they would celebrate with “some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.”

Joe Exotic is likely to take up residence in a ranch outside of Fort Worth, Love told the British press. Love thinks Trump will use the high-profile pardon to “take most of the limelight away from President-elect Joe Biden.”

A “thank you” video has already been produced.

“We have it queued up and ready to go,” he said. “As soon as we get the word, we’re going to execute that video to the White House and thank them.”

In December, Love told ABC News that Trump is the “only one that can appreciate [Joe’s] showmanship.”

