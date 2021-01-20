No limousine departure from Fort Worth prison for Tiger King after Trump fails to pardon

There was no flamboyant stretch limo departure for Joe Exotic.

The star of “Tiger King,” the wildly popular Netflix documentary series, was left without a presidential pardon from former President Donald Trump, who left office Wednesday morning.

Trump pardoned 74 people and commuted the criminal sentences of 70 others in the last 12 hours of his administration.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Joe Exotic’s legal team, led by private investigator Eric Love, said they were so convinced that Trump would issue the pardon that they had a stretch limousine standing by to pick him up at a Fort Worth prison.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, 57, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot against zookeeping rival Carole Baskin.

He was convicted in April 2019 and is currently incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth.

Maldonado-Passage’s attorneys argued in a pardon petition filed in September that he was “railroaded and betrayed” by others, according to the Associated Press.