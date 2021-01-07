Entertainment & Living
Michael Buble’s concert tour postponed, including Fort Worth date at Dickies Arena
Michael Buble’s concert scheduled for next month at Dickies Arena has been rescheduled to Sept. 21.
The Canadian crooner was forced to rescheduled the U.S. dates on his “An Evening with Michael Buble” world tour because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The world tour originally began in February 2019, including American Airlines Center on March 25, 2019. The new leg was supposed to start Feb. 6 in Salt Lake City.
The rescheduled leg will now start Aug. 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, and end in Salt Lake City on Oct. 1.
Tickets for the previously scheduled Feb. 15 show will be honored for the new date. Customers seeking a refund have up until two weeks before the date of the show to go to the original point of purchase to initiate the refund.
Michael Buble rescheduled 2021 tour dates
Aug. 13, Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Aug. 14, Greenville, Bon Secour Wellness Arena
Aug. 17, Charlotte, Spectrum Center
Aug. 18, Raleigh, PNC Arena
Aug. 20, Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 21, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aug. 24, Boston, TD Garden
Aug. 25, Albany, Times Union Center
Aug. 27, Uniondale, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Aug. 28, Atlantic City, Boardwalk Hall
Sept. 9, Allentown, PPL Center
Sept. 11, Louisville, KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 13, Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena
Sept. 14, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Sept. 16, Moline, TaxSlayer Center
Sept. 17, Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 19, Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sept. 20, Austin, Frank Erwin Center
Sept. 21, Fort Worth, Dickies Arena
Sept. 24, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 25, Anaheim, Honda Center
Sept. 28, Fresno, Save Mart Center
Sept. 29, San Francisco, Chase Center
Oct. 1, Salt Lake City, Vivint Arena
