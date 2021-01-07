Entertainment & Living

Michael Buble’s concert tour postponed, including Fort Worth date at Dickies Arena

Michael Buble’s concert scheduled for next month at Dickies Arena has been rescheduled to Sept. 21.

The Canadian crooner was forced to rescheduled the U.S. dates on his “An Evening with Michael Buble” world tour because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The world tour originally began in February 2019, including American Airlines Center on March 25, 2019. The new leg was supposed to start Feb. 6 in Salt Lake City.

The rescheduled leg will now start Aug. 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, and end in Salt Lake City on Oct. 1.

Tickets for the previously scheduled Feb. 15 show will be honored for the new date. Customers seeking a refund have up until two weeks before the date of the show to go to the original point of purchase to initiate the refund.

Michael Buble rescheduled 2021 tour dates

Aug. 13, Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Aug. 14, Greenville, Bon Secour Wellness Arena

Aug. 17, Charlotte, Spectrum Center

Aug. 18, Raleigh, PNC Arena

Aug. 20, Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 21, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 24, Boston, TD Garden

Aug. 25, Albany, Times Union Center

Aug. 27, Uniondale, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 28, Atlantic City, Boardwalk Hall

Sept. 9, Allentown, PPL Center

Sept. 11, Louisville, KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 13, Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena

Sept. 14, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

Sept. 16, Moline, TaxSlayer Center

Sept. 17, Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 19, Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sept. 20, Austin, Frank Erwin Center

Sept. 21, Fort Worth, Dickies Arena

Sept. 24, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 25, Anaheim, Honda Center

Sept. 28, Fresno, Save Mart Center

Sept. 29, San Francisco, Chase Center

Oct. 1, Salt Lake City, Vivint Arena

