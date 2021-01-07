Michael Buble’s concert tour postponed, including Fort Worth date at Dickies Arena

Michael Buble’s concert scheduled for next month at Dickies Arena has been rescheduled to Sept. 21.

The Canadian crooner was forced to rescheduled the U.S. dates on his “An Evening with Michael Buble” world tour because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The world tour originally began in February 2019, including American Airlines Center on March 25, 2019. The new leg was supposed to start Feb. 6 in Salt Lake City.

The rescheduled leg will now start Aug. 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, and end in Salt Lake City on Oct. 1.

Tickets for the previously scheduled Feb. 15 show will be honored for the new date. Customers seeking a refund have up until two weeks before the date of the show to go to the original point of purchase to initiate the refund.

Michael Buble rescheduled 2021 tour dates

Aug. 13, Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena



Aug. 14, Greenville, Bon Secour Wellness Arena



Aug. 17, Charlotte, Spectrum Center



Aug. 18, Raleigh, PNC Arena



Aug. 20, Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center



Aug. 21, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse



Aug. 24, Boston, TD Garden



Aug. 25, Albany, Times Union Center



Aug. 27, Uniondale, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum



Aug. 28, Atlantic City, Boardwalk Hall



Sept. 9, Allentown, PPL Center



Sept. 11, Louisville, KFC Yum! Center



Sept. 13, Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena



Sept. 14, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum



Sept. 16, Moline, TaxSlayer Center



Sept. 17, Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena



Sept. 19, Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena



Sept. 20, Austin, Frank Erwin Center



Sept. 21, Fort Worth, Dickies Arena



Sept. 24, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena



Sept. 25, Anaheim, Honda Center



Sept. 28, Fresno, Save Mart Center



Sept. 29, San Francisco, Chase Center



Oct. 1, Salt Lake City, Vivint Arena