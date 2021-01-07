Dickies Arena to host basketball tournament featuring LeBron James’ son

Dickies Arena will host a double-header high school basketball showcase on Saturday night. LeBron James’ son ‘Bronny’ is among the players in it. Special to the Star-Telegram

Keyonte George describes himself as a high-level scorer who has the ability to get his teammates involved and make a stop on defense.

“I just play hard on both ends of the floor,” George said. “I try to be a high-motor guy, be a vocal leader and also lead by example. I’m really a player who has fun on the court and just puts on a show.”

George, a five-star prospect and the top-ranked player in Texas in the Class of 2022 who is considering TCU as his college destination, will be among several high school standouts “putting on a show” this weekend at Dickies Arena.

The Battle Basketball Showcase, presented by Gold Level Sports and Entertainment, takes place Saturday night with a double-header featuring top high school programs from across the country. The event will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.

George and the iSchool of Lewisville will take on Plano John Paul II at 6 p.m. in the first game. John Paul II has the state’s No. 2- and 4-ranked players for the 2021 class in Manny Obaseki (a Texas A&M signee) and Jaylon Tyson (a Texas Tech signee).

The second game, scheduled to start at 8 p.m., features YPSI Prep of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and CBC (Sierra Canyon) of Chatsworth, California. CBC boasts the son of Los Angeles Lakers’ star player, LeBron James, Bronny James, a five-star prospect in the 2023 class as well as nationally-ranked players in Amari Bailey (five-star 2022 prospect) and Chance Westry (four-star 2022 prospect).

YPSI is home to the No. 1-rated player in the 2022 class and Michigan State commit Emoni Bates. Dillon Hunter, a four-star prospect in the 2022 class, also plays at YPSI.

Both games feature plenty of star power and, judging by what George said, the players will be ready to go given the amount of exposure by playing on national TV.

“It’s going to be real exciting to play against someone in the Metroplex and playing on national TV,” George said. “Everyone on our team is taking it as a blessing. We’re just ready to compete.”

George, who started his high school career at Lewisville before moving to iSchool, has actually never played in Fort Worth. It may not be his last time, either.

TCU is among the schools George is considering at the next level.

“I like how they give some of their guards freedom to score,” George said of TCU. “They just let them play free and make different plays.”

As far as the recruiting process, George said he’s “just looking for a program where the coach cares about me on and off the court, and keeps me accountable on and off the court.”

For now, though, George and his teammates are focused on John Paul II and playing at Dickies Arena.

The venue will allow fans in a limited capacity with social distancing measures and a mandatory mask policy in place. Tickets are available starting at $25 and can be purchased at the event’s official website, www.TheBattleOfficial.com, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.