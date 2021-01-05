TCU basketball falls flat as No. 6 KU dominates with 93-64 victory

Kansas junior forward David McCormack has a dunk against TCU on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU basketball had a forgettable night against No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks returned to form with an impressive 93-64 victory over the Frogs at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. Kansas (9-2, 3-1 Big 12), which lost to Texas by 25 points on Saturday, continued its dominance in Fort Worth.

The Jayhawks improved to 9-1 in Fort Worth, and 21-2 in the all-time series.

KU shot 56.5% from the field and won the rebounding battle 41-20. TCU’s leading rebounder, junior center Kevin Samuel, finished with zero rebounds. It’s the first time in his career he had no rebounds in a game.