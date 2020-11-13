Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Performing Arts

Disney On Ice brings “Dream Big” show to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in December

Tickets for Disney On Ice at Dickies Arena go on sale for the general public on Tuesday at ticketmaster.com.

There will be seven performances over four days between Dec. 17-20.

Tickets for preferred customers went on sale Tuesday.

Ticket prices start at $30 but are subject to change based on market demand. Fewer tickets will be available because of COVID-19 precautions and will be sold in socially distanced seat groupings in groups of 2, 4, 6 and 8. The entire pod must be purchased by one individual and cannot be broken up for any reason.

The seven performance dates and times are as follows:

Eats Beat newsletter

Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.

Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

Disney On Ice’s “Dream Big” show features Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more, highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

Face coverings are required except when guests are eating or drinking in their seats unless otherwise exempted by law.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service