Disney On Ice brings “Dream Big” show to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in December

Tickets for Disney On Ice at Dickies Arena go on sale for the general public on Tuesday at ticketmaster.com.

There will be seven performances over four days between Dec. 17-20.

Tickets for preferred customers went on sale Tuesday.

Ticket prices start at $30 but are subject to change based on market demand. Fewer tickets will be available because of COVID-19 precautions and will be sold in socially distanced seat groupings in groups of 2, 4, 6 and 8. The entire pod must be purchased by one individual and cannot be broken up for any reason.

The seven performance dates and times are as follows:

Eats Beat newsletter Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.



Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.



Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.



Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.



Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.



Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.



Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

Disney On Ice’s “Dream Big” show features Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more, highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

Face coverings are required except when guests are eating or drinking in their seats unless otherwise exempted by law.