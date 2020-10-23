Watch transformation of Dallas-based Smoothie King CEO for TV show ‘Undercover Boss’

One day Wan Kim is the CEO of a smoothie empire with 1,200 locations around the world, the next he’s an employee with a shoulder-length hair, a Van Dyke-style beard, a Hawaiian shirt, and checkered Vans.

Kim will be featured in the television show “Undercover Boss” scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Friday on CBS.

Smoothie King’s top executive worked at five locations, performing front-of-house tasks like manning the cash register, making smoothies, scrubbing the floors, prepping the work stations and taking drive-thru orders.

“I’m so grateful to have had this experience on Undercover Boss,” Kim said in a statement, adding that being able to wear a disguise was an invaluable experience.

“Getting a first-hand look at what our guests see and what our team members do on a daily basis provided an incredibly moving, humbling and eye-opening perspective.”

Kim started at Smoothie King as a franchisee, opening the brand’s first-ever international location in South Korea in 2003 before opening an additional 120 locations there and eventually becoming CEO.

During his undercover experience, Kim learned more about how Smoothie King operates on the front lines.

“Truthfully, you don’t realize how much our employees are doing until you get to see it with your own eyes and you’re actually there doing their job with them,” Kim said in a statement.

“Undercover Boss” is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations to examine the inner workings of their operation.