No one gets the short in college athletics more than a cheerleader

Just inside the main doors of TCU’s $70 million Schollmaier Arena are a cast of mannequins outfitted in TCU outfits of their respective sports teams.
A football player. Basketball player. Swimmer. Baseball. Golfer. Et all. And a Showgirl.
Noticeably absent is a cheerleader.
Because of Title IX, all student athletes are to be treated the same, and yet some of the most athletic, and visible members of an entire athletic department are often relegated to second class status. If they are considered a part of the department at all.
In light of the recent news of the troubling accusations made by the cheerleaders of the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans, the treatment of cheerleaders by professional franchises is under considerable, and justifiable, scrutiny.
The issues are different, but a lens should be pointed at cheerleaders on the university level, too.
Other than the men’s basketball team and football team, no group of students is used by an athletic department for marketing and brand enhancement more than a cheerleader. And, unlike the student athlete, the student cheerleader usually receives little in return.
If either the media, or the few fans, is going to complain about compensating students for their efforts to market a university, which is the point of an athletic program, no one gets the short end quite like the cheerleader. And no one cares.
A cheerleader is a far more visible, marketable, and useful advertising tool than the golfer, swimmer, diver, volleyball player, etc. or the vast majority of student athletes within the department, most of whom receive scholarship assistance.
“There is validity to it,” said one former cheerleader of a Big 12 school and the Dallas Cowboys as well. She spoke on the condition of anonymity. “It’s more so on the pro level, but I know in college for the amount of work that is put in (is a lot), and we’re ambassadors for the brand. If it’s not books, or scholarships, they should get something in return.
“Mascots get more scholarships than a cheerleader. Cheerleaders are often the face of a team, especially if it's not winning."
Cheerleaders, and their tuition-paying parents, love the experiences but often question some of the standard practices. Yet virtually nothing is ever done to change “the way it’s always been.”
"In an ideal world there would be some consistent standard for members of the spirit squads," said Drew Martin, TCU's director of marketing who is in charge of the cheerleaders. He recently accepted a position at Texas. "It varies from university to university. Some aren't even in athletics. Some are part of the dance program. Or the band. It creates this discrepancy where we can't standardize it. How many coaches should you have? One? Two? One for a mascot? This is a conversation that should be happening."
It's not happening because both the students, and often their parents, are powerless to say much, or simply do not have any interest in creating a ripple.
There is always the chance of not making the squad the next season, so best to say nothing.
To be a cheerleader is to be part of the fun. To be on TV. To be in a close group. To be on posters. To wear a slick uniform. To serve as ambassadors at official university functions, often times for an event when a school department is paid. To be front center on ESPN's College Game Day. To be a big part of the show.
"I would do it again. Things can be improved, and the rules are crazy insane," said Bri Lutrell, who was a member of the Kilgore Rangerettes, where she received scholarship assistance. She has also been a part of the Texas Legends dance team, and made it to the final cut to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad. "I do think you get so much out of it you don't even think about the rest."
The rest can be quite dangerous, involves long hours and sometimes significant money out of pocket. Cheerleading can be exceptionally risky, and hard on the body. At TCU, cheerleaders are not permitted to wear visible athletic tape during performances.
As far as compensation, in the form of scholarships, or books, it normally depends on whether the squad "competes" in sanctioned events.
Texas Tech competes, and it offers scholarships. It's cheer program, however, is not a part of athletics. It's a part of student affairs.
TCU, which for years had its cheer programs under Fine Arts, no longer competes, and offers no scholarships.
Texas offers "small merit-based scholarships."
An increasing number of schools are making the training table meals, which is for student athletes, available at certain times for members of the cheer teams.
"It's really a part-time job for the girls," said Ann Mabry, whose daughter, Peyton, was a cheerleader at TCU for one year before a back injury ended her career.
According to one former TCU Showgirl, the team is expected to practice four hours per week; log at least two hour of workout classes; practice with the band one hour before the games, and one hour on the morning of a game.
Cheerleaders practice roughly 20 hours of week, with the expectations of tanning, and maintaining a certain hair length. Tanning can also require at least a portion of out of pocket expense.
In speaking to 10 former college cheerleaders, they all said they cherished their respective experiences, but were well aware of the lack of compensation compared to the rest of the student athletes they supported.
A member of the men's golf team will have access to first pick of scheduling, among other amenities, while the far more visible cheerleader has no such benefit.
"I think one of the big changes we are seeing with this now is everyone is more aware of compensation," Martin said. "When I got into athletics as a student assistant, I just wanted to be a part of it. I never thought about being paid or anything like that."
The primary use of an athletic department for a university is not to win a big game, but to serve as an effective marketing tool, or sales pitch, for potential students, i.e. customers. A winning team enhances the brand.
A cheerleading group has a positive effect on the brand, and often times can create far more "free publicity" schools covet to help sell their school.
"Cheerleaders are athletes, but I don't think everyone sees them as athletes," Peyton Mabry said. "I would not trade my time doing it because it was a goal for me, but after having done it I can definitely say there are some things that could be improved; whether it's the supervision or compensation, there should be more attention to it because of the attention cheerleaders create for their school."
Comments