Former Baylor signee, who finished at OU, sentenced to 18 years in prison

Parrish Cobb was once one of the highest-rated defensive recruits to ever sign with Baylor, only Cobb's family wanted nothing to do with the football program once Art Briles was fired in Waco.
Everybody wanted the four-star recruit, who, in 2015, was named the Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year by the Waco Tribune-Herald after he led Waco La Vega to its first state title.
He was going to a big time college program with his eyes on the league.
On Monday, Cobb was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Waco for aggravated robbery in the holdup of a Baylor student at gunpoint. Prosecutors dropped two other robbery charges against Cobb, who also has another armed robbery charge in Norman last year.
Cobb, 20, will have to wait at least nine years before he can apply for parole. The judge said he was doing Cobb a favor by giving him such a light sentence.
What. A. Waste.
In 2016, Cobb originally committed to Oklahoma and then-Sooners coach Bob Stoops. When Briles' changed Cobb's mind it was a coup for Baylor.
Cobb signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Briles at Baylor. When Baylor fired Briles in May of that year, Cobb's parents passionately pled with Baylor officials and coaches to let their son out of his NLI.
Cobb's father would wait outside of McLane Stadium to talk to Baylor administrators to press the issue.
The process lasted several weeks before Baylor released Cobb, who then signed with Oklahoma.
Also in that class was Kilgore College defensive tackle DeQuinton Osborne. Osborne signed with Oklahoma State, where he was a two-year starter and earned his degree in Education in December of 2017.
He and his mother, Dorothy, were the recent subjects of a lengthy profile piece in the Star-Telegram that has inspired well over 100,000 readers.
At OU, injuries limited Cobb to four games as a freshman with two starts in 2016.
By January of 2017, he had dropped out of Oklahoma and was no longer a Sooner. He had turned himself in to Waco authorities who had issued an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery.
Now he's not going to the league. He has no degree.
He's just going to prison.
Just another statistic. Just another waste.
