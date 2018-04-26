Ranking the difference between draft wants and needs for the Dallas Cowboys

The NFL Draft is here, and your team is about to acquire the player that will make not only your team better, but your life better.

Guaranteed.

So what if the Dallas Cowboys can't win a playoff game, and have more needs than draft picks? That's so 2017. And 2016. And 2015. And 2014. And 2013. And 2012. And 2011. And 2010. And 2009. And 2008. And 2007. And 2006. And 2005. And 2004. And 2003. And 2002. And 2001. And 2000. And 1999. And 1998. And 1997. And 1996.

No matter — tonight at AT&T Stadium will include the moment when the Cowboys select the players who will sack the quarterback, catch the touchdown pass and make that interception to finally advance to the NFC title game for the first time since before women were allowed to vote.

Because NFL teams no longer draft based on the best player available, here is the Cowboys' list of needs ranked in order of importance.

SAFETY

They haven't had a good one since Darren Woodson. The development of rookie Xavier Woods last season was a pleasant surprise, but he's barely 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds. Jeff Heath is a great story, and a good pro, but limited.

The fact that the Cowboys moved former first round pick Byron Jones from safety back to corner means one thing: JAG.

The problem is selecting a good safety at No. 19, which is the spot of their first round pick, is unlikely.

LINEBACKER

Sean Lee is great, and he can't be trusted to stay healthy. Jaylen Smith can play the game but at what level? The remaining linebackers are a collection of O.K. McThompson and Billy CantMakeAPlay. A linebacker in the first round would address a glaring need/want.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jerry Jones says the departure of Dez Bryant means the Cowboys will have no true X receiver. Right now Terrance Williams is The Man. Let me say that again — Terrance Williams is The Man. Which means Cole Beasley is your No. 2 receiver. The addition of free agent Allen Hurns might change this, but you never know with a new guy.

This bears repeating — Terrance Williams is The Man.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

With defensive end manned by David Irving and Tank Lawrence, the need is in the middle where the Cowboys are vulnerable. Tyrone Crawford is a reliable pro who tries hard, but doesn't make a lot plays. The Cowboys like Maliek Collins, but he needs to show more before thinking this position is not a need.

TIGHT END

Jason Witten is 36. His backups — Geoff Swaim, Rico Gathers and Blake Jarwin — look like backups, although Swaim may have something. Witten can't play forever, although he thinks he can.

TACKLE

Keep a close eye on All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who has been battling back injuries the last two years. If this issue continues to be an issue, the Cowboys could move La'el Collins to the left side.

Right now, Collins is a left guard and Cameron Flemming is your right tackle. All of this can change, but don't be surprised if the Cowboys take an O-linemen just in case.

KICKER

Sounds dumb, but you never know when a kicker just lost it. Bailey missed four games last season, was "only" 15-of-20 on his field goal tries, and he missed a pair of extra points. Since he became the Cowboys' kicker in 2011, he has spoiled the team with his consistency.

But kickers routinely lose it, and never can get it back.

QUARTERBACK

Cooper Rush is your No. 2, and that feels like a reach. Keep takin' quarterbacks. You never know if and when you will fall into a Tom Brady.

GENERAL MANAGER

This can be at the top of the list every year.