F-bombs aplenty, Cowboys documentary shows again how Garrett plays the part of coach

For all of his efforts to look and sound as pretty as a new $100 bill, Jason Garrett has a deep affection with a certain word that starts with the letter "F." He uses the word frequently, as a verb, an adjective and for just about any other situation.

So do a lot of the Dallas Cowboys, from Dak Prescott on down.

Amazon will release its new documentary, "All or Nothing," which chronicles the Cowboys' 2017 season with behind-the-scenes access in all of its F-bomb dropping glory. "Nothing" would be a perfectly applicable title for a team that routinely delivers just that, but does cause us all to swear a lot.

The eight-episode documentary, which totals more than eight hours, is full of fun access that you are sure you have never seen before, only when it comes to the head coach and too many other facets to list we have seen all of this before.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Whether it's Garrett's coachy-coach talk to Dez Bryant's recent "Garrett guys" comments, the documentary shows the level of repetitiveness to the Cowboys' script.

SHARE COPY LINK Look at the matchups, dates and times on the Dallas Cowboys 2018 regular season schedule. Lena Blietz

If you want to know how a coach lasts 120 games in the NFL in the same place with one playoff win, listen and watch Jason Garrett.

One of loudest reactions to those who have already seen this entertaining series is the love for Garrett, and specifically his gum-chewing, hand-clapping, Coach McCoachy Coach talk, to the F-bombing of the scout team.

Watching the Amazon series reveals so much in the fully functioning dysfunction that is the Dallas Cowboys, and while Garrett has tremendous influence on the team, he's still on strings.

He looks the part, and his convincing language is born from an entire life of being in the game. Of being around players. Of being coaches, starting with his dad, the late Jim Garrett.

Watch "All or Nothing" and you can see how Jerry fell for Coach Process decades ago — and continues to do so. It wasn't just Jerry who fell for him, it was media (me, too). It was other teams - the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens - that both offered him their respective head coaching jobs.

Go back to HBO's Hard Knocks in 2008, when their cameras were allowed complete access to the Cowboys during training camp. The coach who came off looking the best wasn't Wade Phillips, but the offensive coordinator.

In the many clips from that '08 series, Garrett looked, talked, walked and sounded like a head coach. Wade sounded like your agreeable uncle.

Go back to Peter King's MMQB, when those cameras were allowed to watch Garrett's introductory speech to his team at the start of training camp in 2013. Garrett's language, tenor and speech was inspiring, motivational and full of confidence. He looked and sounded like a great coach.

Watch "All or Nothing" and you can see why the calendar flips, nothing much has changed from 2008, whether it's Garrett's language, to Jerry's involvement and locker room speeches, to a diva wide receiver.

In 2008, it was Terrell Owens. In '17, it was Dez Bryant.

After he was booted from the team last week, our favorite ex charged that he was cut specifically because of Garrett and those "Garrett Guys," which included tight end Jason Witten.

Around the time the Cowboys cut Terrell Owens in '09, T.O. was charging that Garrett was holding secret meetings with "his guys" and designing plays to eliminate him from the offense. Among "those guys" included was Witten.

T.O's talk was full of childish paranoid delusion fed by his fleet of enabling "friends," but he was right about one thing: Garrett had it in for him.

Mostly because Garrett learned what former head coach Bill Parcells knew the moment they signed him in 2006 - you couldn't talk to him without fear of his over-sensitive behind going into a corner and pouting. And T.O. also didn't always run the right routes, and would just freelance, and refused to give Tony Romo "his eyes" - meaning he didn't want the ball if it meant he would get hit.

Watch "All or Nothing" and you will see Dez Bryant has some of those same T.O.-like characteristics. The movie shows receiver meetings and receivers coach Derek Dooley carefully choosing not only what he said but how he said it to Dez Bryant for fear of a pouting session.

The reminder is stark - so many of these are grown men with the physique of an Adonis on weight-gainers who can knock over semi-trucks, but routinely cave in puddling pools of emotion because of a few choice words that are usually designed to help rather than to hurt.

"All or Nothing" is fun TV full of tough-guy talk, but not as much of it is as new as you might believe.

We've seen all of it before, complete with a head coach who has his lines nailed down, especially the four-letter words.