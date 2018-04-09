Firing Hitchcock is premature for a Dallas Stars team that is a mess

SIGN UP

Firing head coach Lindy Ruff last season and replacing him with a franchise-favorite like Hitch was, incorrectly, thought to be the ideal move at the ideal time. The roster simply was never set up for Hitch.

A season with hope of bringing back the good ol' days of Hitch when the team was contending for the Stanley Cup instead just resulted in another year where they missed the playoffs.

As a result, everything is on the table including dumping the coach when it's apparent the issue is deeper than a Hitch.