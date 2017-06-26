Defenseman Marc Methot, right, who went from Ottawa to Vegas in the expansion draft, was acquired by the Dallas Stars in a trade on Monday night.
Dallas Stars

June 26, 2017 8:06 PM

Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Marc Methot in a trade with Vegas

By The Associated Press

Marc Methot could go from playing with Erik Karlsson to pairing up with another young Swedish defenseman after a trade to the Dallas Stars.

Dallas acquired the 32-year-old Methot from the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday for goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round pick.

The teams announced the deal less than a week after the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.

Methot has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.9 million. He has 120 points in 579 games over 11 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Senators. Karlsson won a Norris Trophy and was a finalist two more times playing alongside Methot, who could be playing alongside John Klingberg in Dallas.

“He has proven to be a capable and steady defenseman that can play well with an offensive-minded partner, and he will add a tremendous amount of leadership and experience to our blue line,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said.

The Stars took Ferguson in the seventh round, 194th overall, in the draft last weekend. The 18-year-old played 31 games last season with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers, going 16-10-2 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

