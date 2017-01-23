Dallas Stars will be minus Faksa, maybe Seguin as Minnesota Wild visits

Wild at Stars
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Wild 30-11-5, 65 points; Stars 19-20-9, 47 pts.
About the Wild: Minnesota is tied for the Central Division lead (18 points ahead of sixth-place Dallas) and owns a gaudy 14-5-5 road record. The Wild, which reeled off 12 straight wins in December, is 7-2-1 in its last 10 after losing 4-2 to Nashville on Sunday. That was the Wild’s sixth game in nine days. Eric Staal leads the Wild with 16 goals and 40 points.
About the Stars: Forward Radek Faksa (lower body injury) will miss the next two games, the Stars announced, and will have recovery time before play resumes Jan. 31 after Sunday’s All-Star game. Forward Tyler Seguin (illness) is questionable Tuesday after missing practice Monday. Forward Jamie Benn is expected to play despite breaking his nose Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Washington. ... Dallas is 1-2 with an overtime win this season against Minnesota. The Stars lost 5-4 to the Wild on Jan. 14 after erasing a 4-0 deficit. ... Dallas is 29th out of 30 NHL teams in penalty-kill percentage.
