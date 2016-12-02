Sinking Stars, Avalanche duel in a game somebody has to win

Stars at Avalanche
8 p.m. Saturday, Pepsi Center, Denver
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 9-10-6, 24 points; Avalanche 9-12-1, 19 pts.
About the Stars: Thursday’s 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh left the Stars winless on the first three stops of a road trip that ends Saturday in Colorado. That’s hardly surprising. Dallas has won only three times in 14 away games this season. What is disturbing is that the Stars seem to have two major problems: they don’t score much, and other teams do. Dallas has scored 10 goals and allowed 19 during its current 1-3-1 stretch. Nine of those opponent goals have come in the third period or overtime.
About the Avalanche: The shine on coach Jared Bednar’s first season has worn off. Colorado went undefeated in the preseason and jumped from the gate 3-1 but only once since have the Avalance won consecutive games. Their 19 points match Arizona for the fewest in the NHL. Colorado is about as uncomfortable at home as the Stars are on the road. The Avalanche are an NHL-worst 4-7-1 at Pepsi Center this season and a humbling 0-3-1 on the current homestand that ends with the Dallas game. One bright note was the Wednesday call-up from San Antonio of Sam Henley, an undrafted free agent. In his NHL debut Thursday at home, Henley scored a goal against Columbus with his mom, brother and girlfriend in attendance.
