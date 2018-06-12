Which controversial ex-Cowboys player delivered a brutal KO in his UFC debut?

It didn't take Greg Hardy to set the tone in his professional mixed martial arts debut.
On Tuesday night, the former Dallas Cowboy fought against Austen Lane in the heavyweight division as part of the UFC’s fighter-search show "Dana White’s Contender Series."
In the end, the 28 year old prevailed over Lane in a first-round knockout. Lane, like Hardy, also played defensive end in the NFL. But unlike Hardy, his pro football career was nowhere near as productive.
This fight was the most talked about fight on the card in the opening episode of the second season.
White's show, which first aired in June 2017, pitted amateurs against one another over the course of eight weeks. White, the UFC's president will offer several of the top contestants contracts in the UFC.
Up to this point, Hardy has produced a 3-0 record as an amateur fighter, with all three victories coming via knockout.
That the lead up to the fight, White said on ESPN that the former pro bowler deserves a second chance.
Hardy called white a "angel," for providing the opportunity to start a new athletic career.
Hardy was one of the most controversial free-agent acquisitions in Jerry Jones' tenure as owner and general manager of the organization.
In July 2014, the then-Carolina Panther was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, but the charges were dropped after the alleged victim refused to testify in his appeal.
The Cowboys signed him after he was released by the Panthers. A month later, images of his ex-girlfriend's reported injuries became public, and he was suspended for 10 games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. That suspension was later reduced to four games.
Hardy was not re-signed after he finished his one-year contract with the Cowboys. In addition, he did not draw interest from any other team in the league.
The troubled defensive end was also arrested on drug charges in Richardson, Texas, in September 2016. He later pleaded guilty and had to pay a fine and perform community service.
Comments