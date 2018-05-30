Cowboys add Darius Jackson to RB mix behind Ezekiel Elliott, among other roster moves

The Dallas Cowboys made a few roster moves on Tuesday, coming to terms with running back Darius Jackson and linebacker Eric Pinkins.





To make room on the roster, the Cowboys released linebacker Ed Shockley and receiver Malik Earl, two undrafted rookie free agents.

Also, DT Antwaun Woods and WR Mekale McKay were signed and G Jay Robertson and DT DeQuinton Osborne were released.

Jackson was one of five players the Cowboys worked out on Tuesday.

Jackson is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016. He was waived on final cuts after an impressive preseason and training camp, as the Cowboys then chose to stick with their veteran running backs behind rookie top pick Ezekiel Elliott.

Jackson was claimed by the Cleveland Browns and spent two injury-plagued seasons there before being recently released.

He joins a crowded Cowboys backfield that includes Rod Smith, Trey Williams and rookie seventh-round Bo Scarbrough fighting for spots behind Elliott.

Pinkins was picked in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. He spent some time on their practice squad as a rookie. Pinkins, 26, played in six games in 2015 and five in 2016.

He was out of football last season but he has some familiarity with secondary coach Kris Richard from their time together in Seattle.