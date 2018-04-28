Iowa State wide receiver Marchie Murdock, a graduate of Mansfield Legacy, has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.
Iowa State wide receiver Marchie Murdock, a graduate of Mansfield Legacy, has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlie Neibergall AP
Iowa State wide receiver Marchie Murdock, a graduate of Mansfield Legacy, has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlie Neibergall AP

Dallas Cowboys

What undrafted players have the Dallas Cowboys signed?

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

April 28, 2018 08:38 PM

FRISCO

With the 2018 NFL Draft officially over, the Dallas Cowboys are scouring the undrafted free agent market. And they seem to be fond of Iowa State Cylcones, signing three. Among the Iowa State players is wide receiver Marchie Murdock, who played high school football at Mansfield Legacy.

Among the players who have reached deals with the Cowboys include --

* WR Marchie Murdock (Iowa State)

* OL Jake Campos (Iowa State)

* LB Joel Lanning (Iowa State)

* LB Ed Shockley (Villanova)

* DB Kyle Quiero (Northwestern)

* RB Jordan Chunn (Troy)

* OL Jashon Robertson (Tennessee)

* DT DeQuinton Osborne (Oklahoma State)

* QB Dalton Sturm (UTSA)

* CB Donovan Olumba (Portland State)

* TE David Wells (San Diego State)

* WR Malik Earl (Missouri State)

* S Kameron Kelly (San Diego State)

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  