Cowboys end 2018 NFL Draft by taking Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough

The Dallas Cowboys completed their 2018 NFL Draft by taking Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough.
The Cowboys used six picks on offense and three on defense, and made a pair of trades on Day 3.
Scarbrough provides depth to a running back unit behind Ezekiel Elliott and Rod Smith. Tavon Austin, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, is also an option to carry the ball.
Scarbrough is coming off a season in which he rushed for 596 yards on 124 carries with eight touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In his three years at Alabama, he rushed for 1,512 yards on 267 carries with 20 TDs.
Scarbrough is a big back at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, and ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash. He could be used in short-yardage situations for the Cowboys.
Asked to describe his running style, Scarbrough said: "Physical, downhill, one cut, try to run a guy over. I'm a bruiser."
In the end, the Cowboys did the following during the NFL Draft --
Defense (three players): LB Leighton Vander Esch (first round); DE Dorance Armstrong Jr. (fourth round); and LB Chris Covington (sixth round).
Offense (six players): Guard Connor Williams (second round); WR Michael Gallup (third round); TE Dalton Schultz (fourth round); QB Mike White (fifth round); WR Cedrick Wilson (sixth round); and RB Bo Scarbrough (seventh round).
Trades (two): Sent sixth-round pick to Los Angeles Rams for WR Tavon Austin; sent WR Ryan Switzer to Oakland Raiders for DT Jihad Ward.
