SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn is Mr. Irrelevant as final pick of NFL Draft

And the final selection in the 2018 NFL Draft is ...

SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn aka Mr. Irrelevant.

The Washington Redskins selected Quinn with the 256th and final pick.

Quinn is the 43rd Mr. Irrelevant. He will be feted by celebrities in a week-long celebration in his honor in Newport Beach. California.

A trip to Disneyland is usually included.

A jersey, which has his selection number and "Mr. Irrelevant" stitched on it, and a trophy are some of the awards.

Quinn had 114 receptions for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Mustangs.

Cowboys connection

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson served as co-hosts for the fourth round of the draft. Scott Hanson was the lead host. They kept the final-day crowd engaged with prizes and trivia questions.





Ironically, one the prizes given away during the final day of the NFL draft was a Jason Witten autographed football. Owner Jerry Jones said Witten is pondering retirement this weekend. He's played 15 seasons in the NFL. The trivia question. Who did Witten catch his first touchdown from. The answer was Quincy Carter.

Tomlinson, whose jersey is retired by both the Chargers and TCU, is partnering up with the Star-Telegram for the inaugural Star Telegram’s Tomlinson Honors – that will celebrate the best high schools athletes – on June 11 at the Hurst Convention Center.

Gil Brandt's view

The Dallas Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel from 1960-89, Brandt announced the team’s fourth-round pick. Dallas selected Houston native and Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. with the 116th overall pick.

Brandt helped Dallas become one of the most powerful and popular sports franchises in America. With Brandt, the Cowboys won Super Bowl VI and XII. They had a winning season for 20-straight seasons from 1966-85. He helped Dallas draft its first player in franchise history in Bob Lilly during the 1961 NFL Draft. He's been involved with the league for 60 years.

Olympic Curling

The U.S. Men’s Curling Olympic gold medalists announced Minnesota’s fourth-round pick remotely. The Vikings selected Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes with the second pick of the fourth round – 102nd overall.

The U.S. Men's Curling team defeated Sweden to win America's first Olympic gold medal in curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics at PyeongChang, South Korea.

Super Bowl ticket winners

Marissa and Antonio Allen of Arlington won a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LIII on Saturday as part of the NFL Draft Experience.

Super Bowl LIII will be played Feb. 3, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.