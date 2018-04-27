Connor Williams' journey to Cowboys included overcoming bullying as a child

Connor Williams detailed his history with bullying in a first-person account on NFL.com last December.
He recalled classmates picking on him, verbally and physically, whether it was being called "fat" or jokes about a speech impediment. He remembers having weekend plans with "friends" falling through often, leaving him and his dad going to the movies together.
But Williams thanked those who bullied him in his childhood. It’s part of what drove him to become a standout high school football player at Coppell and then the University of Texas.
Williams is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the second round (50th overall) on Friday evening.
And he hopes he can use the platform of playing for America’s Team and in the NFL to serve as an inspiration for any children going through similar bullying issues.
"People need to hear it," Williams said. "There was a story on NFL Network a couple of months ago, there was so much positive feedback; kids who actually went through the adversity or parents reaching out saying, 'My kid is going through this adversity.'
"It shows them how to help them through it; If there’s people who need help like that, I’m going to do it all day long to help them."
