Ryan Switzer becomes odd man out among Cowboys receivers, traded to Raiders

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer proved to be the odd man out of the Dallas Cowboys’ revamped receiver corps.

He was traded Saturday to Oakland for defensive end Jihad Ward, a former second-round pick out of Illinois.

The Cowboys made the trade after a number of moves during the 2018 NFL Draft, including the selection of Colorado State receiver Michael Gallup in the third round and Boise State receiver Cedrick Wilson in the sixth round.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Ryan Switzer scored on an 83-yard punt return and Dez Bryant added a franchise-record 72nd career touchdown reception in the Dallas Cowboys’ 38-14 win over Washington Thursday night at AT&T Stadium. Mark Hoffermhoffer@star-telegram.com

The Cowboys also traded a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for receiver/running back Tavon Austin, who will also likely serve as the team’s primary kick and punt returner.

Add them to the additions of Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson and Switzer, a fourth-round pick in 2017, became expendable.

Switzer had just six receptions for 46 yards last year. He also struggled on returns, though he did have one touchdown return. He will be reunited in Oakland with former Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

For the Cowboys, they get a developmental prospect in Ward, who can play end or tackle on the defensive line. He had 13 starts as a rookie in 2016, but lost favor in 2017 as he was a healthy scratch for most of the season, playing in just three games. The Cowboys still see an upside in Ward, who is just 24 years old.