Inside the numbers of Jason Witten's career with the Dallas Cowboys

Where have all our heroes gone?

Barring a change of heart, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will retire and head to the broadcast both soon, according to sources.

He'll become a broadcaster with ESPN.

Considered by fans and opponents as the perfect mold of a professional football player, Witten played 15 years with the Cowboys.

Here's a by-the-numbers look at his career:

4 1,000-yard receiving seasons

8 Playoff games played

10 Pro Bowls

15 Seasons in the NFL, all with Dallas

68 career touchdown receptions

69 Longest reception of career, vs. Washington, Dec. 27, 2009

110 Receptions during the 2012 season

229 Career games started

239 Career games played

1,152 pass receptions

12,448 receiving yards