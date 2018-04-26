I can't hear you. Fan boos drown out Roger Goodell at NFL Draft

It was expected.
But not this loud.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was greeted with such a thunderous round of boos that no one in AT&T Stadium could hear him.
He was escorted to the stage by Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach and Jason Witten.
Even the Dallas Cowboys contingent could not stop the boos, which lasted for almost a minute and continued each time Goodell spoke.
When the three Cowboys were introduced, the crowd shifted from boos to cheers.
But when Goodell returned to put the Cleveland Browns on the clock, the boos returned.
Even louder.
This might be the toughest crowd in the league on Goodell, whose season-long feud with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL's handling of Ezekiel Elliott's suspended angered fans.
When Goodell returned to announced Cleveland's selection of Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall selection, the boos returned, but the decibels weren't as high as his first appearance on the stage.
Yet, the boos were loud enough that Goodell's complete sentence couldn't be understood.
Finally, Goodell could be heard in his entirety, but that was because a youth from St. Jude helped with the No. 5 pick.
When Goodell returned for the sixth pick, the boos were finally weak enough for him to be heard.
