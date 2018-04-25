Arlington school district receives $1.85 million donation from Dallas Cowboys and NFL

The Dallas Cowboys, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Arlington school district announced its partnership on Wednesday at Workman Junior High School to ensure that the NFL draft in Dallas extends past 2018.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Arlington Youth Foundation, NFL Foundation, and Hellas Construction donated $1.85 million to Arlington ISD to replace the grass at Workman Junior High School with a synthetic turf surface, and to replace lights and the scoreboard.

It’s a big day in the Arlington ISD! The AISD, the @dallascowboys, the @NFL, the @CityOfArlington have come together to announce this year’s NFL Legacy Project: a districtwide competitive field with new field turf, lighting and scoreboard at Workman Junior High! pic.twitter.com/JIhwLrehnz — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) April 25, 2018

“We’re excited to use the energy during NFL draft week to showcase the values that organized sports teach girls and boys and the long-lasting impact it can have for the entire community,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, in a press release. “We look forward to the impact this effort will have right here in Arlington."

The new field was officially unveiled as the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Field

“The NFL Legacy Project and work at Workman Junior High to construct a competitive field for our students and community will be beneficial and provide opportunities for years to come,” Arlington ISD superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a press release. “We believe that our success depends on an engaged community, and we appreciate the partnership and generosity of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL and Hellas Construction.”

The upgrades will provide better facilities for the junior high athletes. Current fields lack lighting and can conflict with implement weather and scheduling.

"We are proud to work with the Jones’ family, Dallas Cowboys, City of Arlington and local organizations to leave a lasting legacy in the host community and ensure that youth have the resources and support to continue to achieve success on and off the field for years to come," Goodell said in a press release.