Bob Lilly, Travis Frederick to announce Cowboys' draft picks

Drew Pearson set a bar that will be hard to top during last year's NFL Draft for pick announcers.

Pearson memorably ripped the Eagles' fan base in Philadelphia as he announced the Cowboys' selection of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the second-round.

This year, the second-round duties fall to Cowboys' great Bob Lilly. Center Travis Frederick, the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate in 2017, will announce the third-round pick on Friday.

Lilly, 78, became "Mr. Cowboy" after his standout career at TCU. The defensive tackle was the organization's first pick in the first-round of the 1961 draft (13th overall), and was named to 11 Pro Bowls and was selected first-team All-Pro seven times.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lilly, who was part of the Cowboys' Super Bowl VI winning team, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

SHARE COPY LINK Crews are busy at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, preparing for the NFL Draft 2018, taking place April 26-28. Paul Moseley

As he announces the pick, Lilly will be joined on stage by the family of late Army Capt. Ellery Ray Wallace. The NFL is partnering with Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) to honor military families.

Wallace lost his life on Aug. 29, 2010 while serving overseas in Nahgahar, Afghanistan. Wallace's favorite team was the Cowboys growing up, a tradition that has passed onto his wife and four children.

Frederick, meanwhile, was the Cowboys' first-round pick in 2013 and has become one of the top centers in the game. He's been named to four Pro Bowls and been selected a first-team All-Pro once (2016) so far in his five-year career.

Off the field, Frederick has spent his time raising awareness and help children who are fighting hunger issues.